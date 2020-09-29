Global Online Healthcare Consulting Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2020 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As indicated by Global Market Estimates, the Global Online Healthcare Consulting Market will develop at a CAGR of around 10.5% from 2020 to 2026. The significant explanation behind this market to develop is the rising need for remote patient monitoring, growing digitization in healthcare, monetary support by government for IT healthcare infrastructure, increasing preference for teleconsultation or telemedicine amongst major patients, significant rise inpatient population due to COVID-19 hit, rising need to manage the disease and patient data, and rising preference for value-based or patient-centric treatment.



Major consulting companies offering such healthcare services are Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, McKinsey & Company, Accenture Consulting, Huron Consulting, PWC, Ernst & Young, The Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, KPMG, Cognizant, Gerson Lehrman Group, GE Healthcare Partners, ZS Associates, ClearView Healthcare Partners, L.E.K. Consulting, IQVIA, Kaiser Associates, Navigant Consulting, Inc., Advisory Board Company, Mercer LLC, FTI Consulting, The Chartis Group, Oliver Wyman, and Health Advances among others.

Key Market Insights:

The digital consulting will contribute the most to the total revenue of the consulting business

The healthcare provider will be the largest shareholder in the market as per the end-user outlook

The pharma and biotech firms will be the 2 nd largest growing segment in the business from 2020-2026.

largest growing segment in the business from 2020-2026. The Asia Pacific will grow faster than North America, owing to rising preference and need for remote patient monitoring and rising trend of telemedicine application.

Type of Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026) Business Model & Marketing Strategy Consulting Digital Consulting Financial Planning & Cost Management Healthcare Operations Consulting Healthcare IT Consulting Human Resource Consulting General Management Risk Analysis and Management Procurement Management Other Services







End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026) Pharma & Biotech Firms Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Government/ Public Sector





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)



North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC Central & South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA







