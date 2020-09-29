National Cancer Institute (NCI) Extends Long-Standing Partnership with Inspirata

Inspirata’s growing portfolio of Cancer Case Finding and Registry Automation software solutions will be licensed to use within the SEER program for 14 central registries and over 300 hospitals and laboratories across the United States.

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Florida, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirata announced today the renewal of its long-standing partnership with the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Building on almost two decades of collaboration between the two organizations, this new agreement will bring Inspirata’s growing portfolio of Cancer Case Finding and Registry Automation solutions, offered under the E-Path brand, to the SEER program.

SEER has regulatory authority through the NCI to collect and publish data on every cancer case reported from 19 U.S. geographic areas. The NCI requires participating cancer registries to collect data on cancer patient demographics, primary tumor site, tumor morphology and disease stage at diagnosis. The registries also must report on first course of treatment and follow-up for vital status (survival).

“E-Path Reporter, E-Path Reviewer and E-Path Plus have become synonymous among many cancer registry professionals with accurate, fast and reliable automation of the identification and reporting of cancer cases as well as the extraction of cancer data through Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology,” says George Cernile, Vice President of AI/NLP Engineering at Inspirata. “Our software seamlessly ingests pathology reports from laboratories, hospitals and central cancer registries, and then automatically selects and codes reportable cancer cases, forwarding them to the appropriate individuals for action and greatly improving data quality and cost efficiency.”

Inspirata’s technology features a pre-built oncology-specific pipeline capable of extracting more than 300 discrete data elements out of the box. It also employs proprietary business rules and annotation techniques that reliably identify and extract discrete biomedical concepts with context sensitivity for linguistic variations, negation and spatial associations. As such, the company’s NLP/AI technology serves as one of the key features that make the E-Path software stand apart from other solutions on the market.

Over 300 major reporting hospitals and laboratories as well as 14 central registries in the United States will now have access to the E-Path portfolio of solutions, which helps to automate and accurately identify and report cancer data. This will alleviate a significant burden on those healthcare organizations, as up to 65 percent of reportable cancer data is contained in unstructured, non-discrete document formats, such as clinical notes or faxed test results.

