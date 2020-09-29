Verizon first to carry awesome dual-screen LG Wing; preorders start October 1

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s first 5G swivel smartphone, LG Wing, is set to arrive first at the network with Unlimited built right. Verizon today confirmed plans to open preorders for the LG Wing on October 1, and customers who switch can get the exciting dual-screen phone on us1.



LG Wing shows a different perspective with its unique dual-screen Swivel Mode. The 6.8-inch OLED FullVision display can pivot 90 degrees to reveal a 3.9-inch OLED Second Screen with camera controls and immersive content. Whether for work or play, the LG Wing offers a distinct phone experience with a twist.

Entertainment: Watch a video and chat with friends without sacrificing display area2. Gamers in select apps can also race on one screen and use the other to see a map to help anticipate upcoming tight turns.

Productivity: Multitaskers can look up directions and manage music without having to switch between apps. Feel free to check email and seamlessly browse the web when necessary; the 4,000 mAh battery has all-day staying power and wireless charging3.

Creativity: Flip out the main display to create the ultimate phone for video recording. A built-in Gimbal Motion feature helps film like a pro with a digital joystick for dramatic pans and steady shots on a subject.

A triple camera setup gives LG Wing great versatility: a 12-megapixel Ultra-Wide Gimbal Motion Camera, a 64-megapixel lens for brilliant photos and a 13-megapixel Ultra-Wide lens that captures the whole scene. Be ready to smile when the 32-megapixel Pop-Up front camera appears to capture amazing selfies4.

Pricing & Availability

Verizon will offer LG Wing beginning October 15 with support for 5G Ultra Wideband, where available, for streaming 4K movies and downloads that take only seconds. It will also support Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network launching later this year5.

LG Wing costs $41.66 a month for 24 months with a Verizon Device Payment purchase ($999.99 retail; 0% APR). Verizon also has these great offers to help customers get the phone on us:

Get up to $750 when adding a line on select Unlimited Plans and purchasing an LG Wing with an eligible trade-in device 1

Get up to a $250 Verizon eGift Card when purchasing an LG Wing and porting-in a number to Verizon 6

Get up to $500 when existing customers purchase an LG Wing with eligible trade-in device on select Unlimited Plans7



Visit verizonwireless.com to learn more and preorder LG Wing on October 1.

1 $999.99 device payment purchase with new smartphone line and port-in on Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan required. Less $250 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) plus $750 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

2 Simultaneous multi-tasking subject to streaming app compatibility.

3 Battery life varies significantly with settings, application usage patterns and other factors. Based on average battery life. Results may vary.

4 Quality of full 64MP image (pixel binning to 16MP) and 32 MP image (pixel binning to 8MP) may vary slightly.

5 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 4K streaming requires a 4K-capable device in the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area. 5G Nationwide will require a 5G Nationwide-capable device inside Verizon 5G Nationwide coverage area. 5G coverage, product features, and performance may vary and are subject to network availability and connectivity.

6 $250 Verizon eGift card requires a port-in; Verizon eGift card sent within 8 weeks.

7 Existing customers only. $999.99 device payment purchase with Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan required. Less $500 promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

