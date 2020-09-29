Producer Lindsay Guion Announces Partnership with Global Influencer Agency
CEO of GUION PARTNERS Lindsay Guion is committed to innovation, continuously searching for new ways to positively contribute to the entertainment landscape.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent New York City producer Lindsay Guion is pleased to announce his partnership with Global Influencer Agency. As a private agency, GIA is highly selective, representing top industry professionals who are committed to enhancing their reach and creating new career opportunities.
"GIA is a dedicated group of professionals that unite influencers with top tier brands. I am excited to be part of a professional team" states Lindsay Guion. "I believe this opportunity will allow me to take my business to the next level."
The agency has connection in US, European, and Asian markets in various sectors including retail, fashion and beauty, hotels and resorts, travel and tourism, and high-end auto companies.
Helping to establish successful partnerships with exclusive brands, GIA currently represents thousands of influencers in over 160 countries. Lindsay and his team of professionals are excited for this next move in his career.
About Lindsay Guion
As a music industry mogul, Lindsay Guion has worked with both Grammy-award winning musicians and up and coming artists. His experience and extensive knowledge of the entertainment landscape has contributed to his wide scale success and his commitment to innovation has landed him various professional accolades.
Last year, Lindsay also received the title of Managing Partner at Music Industry Quarterly (MIQ) a platform that connects the public to the latest news in music and entertainment.
