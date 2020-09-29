The Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics Appoints Ninth Honorary Fellow

Timothy S. Midura

The Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics is delighted to announce the appointment of Timothy S. Midura as its ninth Honorary Fellow.

Tim’s ambitious plans to help the animal movement create a paradigm shift in society are just the kind of vision we need to make real change for animals.” — Professor Andrew LInzey, Director of the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics

OXFORD, ENGLAND, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics is delighted to announce the appointment of Timothy S. Midura as its ninth Honorary Fellow. The award is given to outstanding individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the Centre and/or the protection of animals.

Midura is the Co-Founder, President and Executive Director of the Brooks Institute for Animal Rights Law and Policy. The Brooks Institute, under his leadership, is helping to pursue a paradigm shift in human responsibility toward non-human animals by advancing animal law, animal policy, and related interdisciplinary studies. One of the strategic approaches of the Brooks Institute is facilitating creative collaborative efforts within the animal protection community.

Founded in 2017, the Brooks Institute has acted as a catalyst in the animal movement in North America and has touched the United Kingdom through collaborative efforts with the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics as well as the Cambridge Centre for Animal Rights Law.

“In a short period of time, Tim has helped the Brooks Institute to make a pioneering contribution to the animal movement,” said Dr Clair Linzey, Deputy Director of the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics. Professor Andrew Linzey, Director of the Centre, echoes those sentiments: “Tim’s ambitious plans to help the animal movement create a paradigm shift in society are just the kind of vision we need to make real change for animals.”

Honorary Fellowship is the highest award that the Centre can bestow. Midura joins a prestigious line up of current Honorary Fellows including the Nobel Laureate for Literature, Professor J. M. Coetzee, the distinguished international philanthropist, Dr Irene W. Crowe, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Winchester, Professor Joy Carter, Madame Jeanne Marchig, founder of the Marchig Trust for Animal Welfare, and Professor Justus George Lawler, theologian and scholar, multi Emmy award winning television personality, philanthropist, and educational pioneer, Bob Barker, Australian philanthropic pioneer and founder of the Winsome Constance Kindness Trust, Philip Wollen, and educator and humanitarian, Anne Rees.

1. The Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics is an independent centre devoted to pioneering ethical perspectives on animals through research, teaching, and publication.

2. The Brooks Institute is dedicated to producing and disseminating outstanding, independent, academic, and public policy research and programming; and pursuing projects and initiatives focused on advancing law and policy pertaining to animals.