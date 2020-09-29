Dr. Stephen Sinatra’s Omega Q Plus ULTRA by Healthy Directions Targets Emotional Stress Affecting Heart Health

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emotions like anger and sadness are the Achilles’ heel of the cardiovascular system, says Dr. Stephen Sinatra , whose more than 40 years of clinical practice in cardiology, set in motion his decision to also become a licensed psychotherapist. His combined experience in cardiology, psychotherapy and nutrition lay the groundwork for his most recent heart health formula developed along with Healthy Directions called Omega Q Plus ULTRA , a supplement he feels is essential during stressful times.



“When I became a cardiologist, near the end of the Vietnam War, I studied to be a psychotherapist as well, because I realized that a lot of the serious heart issues I was seeing were related to emotional stress,” said Sinatra, author of “ Heartbreak and Heart Disease ,” and more than a dozen other best-selling heart health books. “Our current climate is causing a similar cloud of constant stress, but with the emotional twist of social distancing. Human connection is vital to reducing stress levels, so if we eliminate human interaction, we need to find other innovative ways we can help manage stress through nutrition.”

Sinatra says emotions, and especially constant stress, have a far bigger impact on heart health than most people realize. He says stress is an underlying issue for many heart health problems, which is why he is introducing his new formula, Omega Q Plus ULTRA, which features a combination of highly bioavailable Hydro Q-Sorb CoQ10, DHA powered CalaMarine oil, 100% trans resveratrol, Crominex 3+ chromium, HydroCurc turmeric and Sensoril Ashwagandha. This unique combination of ingredients help support:

Healthy blood pressure, cholesterol and blood flow (within normal ranges);

Enhanced cellular energy and antioxidant support;

Healthy inflammatory markers and normal inflammatory response;

Overall brain health and cognitive function;

Healthy aging, including eyes and skin; and

Emotional well-being, stress reduction, mood improvement and sleep quality.

“There’s no magic pill that can remove all the stress and heartache that we are experiencing, but through nutrition there are certain ingredients that can help the body adapt to constant stress and emotional strain,” says Sinatra. “Omega Q Plus ULTRA can help you feel more in control with a better outlook on life and assist in keeping stress from taking a toll on your overall health.”

One of the key ingredients in Sinatra’s new heart health formula is Sensoril Ashwagandha, an adaptogenic herb that among other benefits helps the body adapt in times of stress. In studies, it has been shown to help people manage anxiousness due to stress, while also balancing healthy cortisol levels (the infamous “stress hormone” that can set off a chain reaction of negative effects in the body). Participants in a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study , saw a reduction in serum cortisol levels, stress, anxiousness, fatigue, and irritability due to stress, within two months of using Sensoril Ashwagandha. Additionally, they experienced improvement in sleep quality, physical mobility, mood and concentration, all of which can positively impact emotional well-being and ultimately heart health.

To learn more about Dr. Stephen Sinatra’s Omega Q Plus ULTRA visit: https://www.healthydirections.com/omega-q-plus-ultra or easily access it on Amazon .

About Healthy Directions: Healthy Directions LLC, a subsidiary of Adaptive Health LLC, a leading health publisher and direct-to-consumer retailer of doctor-formulated nutritional supplements and skincare products, is dedicated to providing people with a better path to better health. Healthy Directions provides expert guidance and advanced nutritional supplements from some of America’s most knowledgeable and highly respected integrative- and alternative-health doctors, including Julian Whitaker, MD; Dr. David Williams; Stephen Sinatra, MD; Drew Sinatra, ND; Briana Sinatra, ND; and Joseph Pergolizzi, Jr., MD. For more information, visit: https://www.healthydirections.com/about-us .

