Senator Iovino Announces $665K in Grant Funds for Community Parks in 37th District

Allegheny County – September 29, 2020 – Today, Senator Pam Iovino announced the award of $665,000 in Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants to support four neighborhood park projects in the 37th Senatorial District.

“Congratulations to the communities in the 37th Senatorial District in recognition of grants awarded for the strong applications submitted for parks projects. The projects will enhance parks and greenspace, with better accessibility and great recreational opportunity,” said Senator Pam Iovino (D – Allegheny & Washington). “These investments will improve quality of life and make our area an even more attractive place to live, work, and play.”

Grants for the 37th Senatorial District include:

Avonworth Municipal Authority – $30,000 Study the feasibility of rehabilitating Avonworth Community Swimming Pool in Kilbuck Township.

Collier Township – $200,000 Rehabilitation of three parks in Collier Township:

Collier Park: installation of a digital park sign and utilities, ADA access, landscaping, and project sign and other related site improvements.

Hilltop Park and Kelly Park: construction of a pedestrian walkway, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, and project sign and other related site improvements.

South Fayette Township – $317,452 Further development of Fairview Park in South Fayette Township: construction of a spray park, installation of filtration and recirculation systems and utilities, ADA access, landscaping, and project sign and other related site improvements.

Whitehall Borough – $118,000 Rehabilitation of Union Park in Whitehall Borough: construction of a parking area, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, and project sign and other related site improvements.

The $665,452 in grant funding was part of a statewide announcement by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) totaling $23.4 million across 158 community park and partnership projects. More than 400 applications requesting almost $105 million in grant funds were received statewide in April 2020. Through a competitive process, the applications were reviewed, evaluated, scored, and ranked. In the coming weeks, DCNR will be announcing other grants in phases to address river conservation, riparian buffers, trails, and land trust and community acquisitions.

The DCNR Recreation and Conservation grant program is funded by a variety of state and federal funding sources, including:

The Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund, which includes Key-Community and Key-Land Trust

The Environmental Stewardship Fund

The federal Land and Water Conservation Fund

Pennsylvania Trails Fund (federal)

Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program

The ATV Restricted Management Account Fund

###