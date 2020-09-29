Uproar PR Grows Virtual Reality Portfolio, Becomes Agency of Record for Rendever

Public relations firm to showcase senior care VR solution, kicking off with pandemic-specific program campaigns and building long-term brand awareness

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR, an international, full-service public relations, digital and creative agency, today announces its selection as the agency of record for Rendever, the leading provider of virtual reality (VR) for seniors, as it looks to boost brand awareness for the company as a whole and build thought leadership profiles for its executive team.



Leveraging its strong relationships with national, technology and VR-specific reporters, Uproar PR will drive growth, increase brand recognition and position Rendever’s C-suite as industry leaders through an integrated public relations campaign. The PR team will bring attention to Rendever’s critical programs born from the COVID-19 pandemic and build an ongoing campaign centered around partners, human interest stories, company news and timely thought leadership angles. Rendever’s sales and marketing goals are top of mind as Uproar PR utilizes targeted pitching efforts within verticals and the business community to reach primary decision-makers.

“With the VR media landscape constantly evolving as developers find new ways to update traditional practices with highly immersive experiences, the only way to break through the noise is through high-quality storytelling,” said Catriona Harris, CEO of Uproar PR. “Our team is eager to help Rendever tell its story and highlight the impact its technology is having throughout senior communities and healthcare settings nationwide.”

Rendever is the leader in bringing VR to seniors, combatting social isolation through shared experiences that include participating in bucket-list adventures, revisiting meaningful places and staying engaged with family members through personal photos and videos. The company joins Uproar PR’s portfolio of VR and augmented reality (AR) clients, including Pico Interactive, a global tech company that develops innovative enterprise VR solutions, and ThirdEye Gen, a leader in AR and mixed reality (MR) enterprise solutions.

“When evaluating potential partners, Uproar PR’s success in national business and technology publications really stood out,” said Kyle Rand, Cofounder and CEO of Rendever. “As we continue expanding our offerings and building partnerships, we need an agency that can amplify our message and grow our share of voice in the senior living and technology space. Particularly right now, our work is truly making a difference in the lives of seniors and caregivers, and we couldn’t be more excited to share these first-hand stories of hope, joy, and compassion with the world.”

For more information on Uproar PR, visit http://uproarpr.com.

About Uproar PR

With offices in Orlando and Chicago, Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service public relations, digital and creative agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, creative services, thought leadership and digital marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The global PR firm works with a broad spectrum of technology, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality work and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com.

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, their platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com.

