Jetson, the World's Only Seasonal Probiotic, Launches New Products to Help Combat the Effects of Depression, Anxiety and Boost Immune Health for Fall

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetson , creators of the world’s only seasonal probiotic, today announced the launch of its updated fall formula for adults, Mood , with key ingredient updates informed by customer feedback and the most recent gut health research. Mood is the only product on the planet to combine clinically studied and approved strains for mood enhancement with L-Theanine, which has been extensively studied for depression, bi-polar, OCD, and panic disorder ( Hidese 2017 , Lardner 2014 , Kardashev 2018 ), making it the most effective probiotic available for treating depression and anxiety. The Mood Probiotic also features Vitamin D3 and B12 to battle Seasonal Affective Disorder and fortify immunity. The company also launched the Fall and Winter iteration of Jettie, the only seasonal probiotic for kids and babies.



Mood , Jetson’s reformulated fall probiotic, is designed to help with the transition from summer to fall. It contains strains that are highly studied for anxiety and stress related issues, sleep quality and debloating (because sometimes darker, shorter days mean heavier meals). Important formula adjustments include:

Cerebiome Bacterial Strains: The first strains to demonstrate significant results in reducing depression and anxiety-related issues in humans. In a landmark 2018 clinical trial, participants’ “Beck Depression Score” was cut in half after taking these strains for 8 weeks and reduced sleep disruption.

The first strains to demonstrate significant results in reducing depression and anxiety-related issues in humans. In a landmark 2018 clinical trial, participants’ “Beck Depression Score” was cut in half after taking these strains for 8 weeks and reduced sleep disruption. Added Vitamin D3 and B12: As sunlight exposure lessens during the fall, supplementing with Vitamin D can help prevent the onset of Seasonal Affective Disorder in the shorter days. It is also a crucial component in the activation of immune system defenses.

As sunlight exposure lessens during the fall, supplementing with Vitamin D can help prevent the onset of Seasonal Affective Disorder in the shorter days. It is also a crucial component in the activation of immune system defenses. Replaced Carnitine with L-Theanine: Theanine, an amino acid, is linked to stress reduction and mood improvement and can improve sleep in as little as four weeks.

Theanine, an amino acid, is linked to stress reduction and mood improvement and can improve sleep in as little as four weeks. Removed Melatonin: Jetson uses customer feedback to evolve its formulation. Last year's formulation included melatonin, but many customers were already taking a separate supplement of melatonin and did not require it in their probiotic.

Jetson uses customer feedback to evolve its formulation. Last year's formulation included melatonin, but many customers were already taking a separate supplement of melatonin and did not require it in their probiotic. Increased DE111: With shorter, colder days and holiday celebrations leading to more heavy foods in the diet, DE111 aids the metabolism and lessens bloating.



“With less sun, our Vitamin D levels suffer and we end up feeling less happy, less motivated, and less energetic all of which can affect our food choices and thus our microbiome,” said Dr. Ilene Ruhoy, MD & PhD, Gut Council Member for Jetson . “Mood provides therapeutic amounts of Vitamin D to not only improve mood but also support your immunity. Along with improving your microbiome with strains that provide substrates for anxiolytic neurotransmitters and theanine, Mood is the perfect combination of ingredients to keep you feeling happy, healthy, and well through the winter.”

“This is the best product we’ve ever created,” said Stefan Weitz, founder of Jetson who credits probiotics as a critical part of thriving while living with Multiple Sclerosis. “Right now, with all the chaos and uncertainty in the world, there has never been a better time for a mood boost. Jetson’s Mood probiotic is the only one clinically proven in humans to reduce anxiety and depression using your body’s natural systems. It’s truly a revolutionary product in the space."

The Fall and Winter versions of Jettie Baby and Jettie Kids aim to address the needs of darker, colder, sicker months, while encouraging the development of young microbiomes. Both are easy to administer as parents simply stir the colorless, flavorless powder into milk or water for their children to drink each morning. Jettie Baby, created for children under two years old, is designed to support immunity, improve sleep and reduce crying time as cold and flu season approaches. Jettie Kids, designed for children between the ages of two and thirteen, also aims to reduce anxiety as the season changes. Key ingredients of Jettie Fall/Winter are:

Chamomile Flower: Chamomile is widely used to help with the common cold and soothe colic symptoms, diarrhea and inflammation.

Chamomile is widely used to help with the common cold and soothe colic symptoms, diarrhea and inflammation. D3: Just as adults are at risk of Vitamin D deficiency in the fall and winter, babies may not receive enough Vitamin D through breast milk, formula, or sunlight. In children, Vitamin D deficiency is linked to weakened immunity and sleep issues, which are common in the fall.

Just as adults are at risk of Vitamin D deficiency in the fall and winter, babies may not receive enough Vitamin D through breast milk, formula, or sunlight. In children, Vitamin D deficiency is linked to weakened immunity and sleep issues, which are common in the fall. HMO (Jettie Baby): Human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) are sugar molecules that are naturally found in breast milk which encourages the growth of good bacteria in the gut.

Human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) are sugar molecules that are naturally found in breast milk which encourages the growth of good bacteria in the gut. Bifidobacterium infantis VK2 (Jettie Baby): This strain supports immune health and works with HMO to diversify the microbiome.

This strain supports immune health and works with HMO to diversify the microbiome. L-Theanine (Jettie Kids): Theanine, an amino acid, is related to stress reduction and mood improvement and can improve sleep in as little as four weeks.

Theanine, an amino acid, is related to stress reduction and mood improvement and can improve sleep in as little as four weeks. Rhodiola Root Extract (Jettie Kids) : This ingredient contributes to stress reduction and preventing fatigue.

: This ingredient contributes to stress reduction and preventing fatigue. Bifidobacterium lactis Bl-04 (Jettie Kids): This strain has been shown to lessen respiratory tract infection illness.



Jetson’s small-batch production methods allow them to update their products with the most cutting edge health and science research and incorporate key customer feedback into their probiotics. Though the company is the first and only to offer seasonal probiotics, customers have requested availability of certain strains all year long, particularly for those who do not experience a typical four-season year. Jetson heard this and responded by offering a customizable subscription and the ability to buy bottles of any formula as a one off.

“With the immense variability in weather and environmental conditions across the country comes incredible diversity in the supplement needs of our consumers. A user from rural Arizona likely needs different probiotics in October than one living in New York City,” said George Chao, CEO of Jetson. “Jetson’s new customizability allows customers to ensure they are getting the most out of their probiotics, no matter where they live.”

Jetson’s probiotics are scientifically-backed and more diverse than leading brands, which tend to feature single-strain bacteria and use generic/commodity strains. Jetson also boasts the following unique differences:

More specialized strains: a year’s worth of Jetson’s seasonal probiotics provides 20 strains, which is above and beyond the one or two strains offered by market leaders.

Better gut absorption: Jetson’s strains are fresher and a proprietary capsule is specifically designed to survive stomach acid during digestion.

Seasonal formulations address the body’s unique needs throughout the year.

No-fuss monthly subscription option ensures you never forget to take care of your gut.

Transparency: Jetson discloses the specific strains used in each of its formulas.



Jetson probiotics are vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO, preservative-free, and allergen-free. They’re also free from soy, binders, and synthetic fillers. Jetson also offers a novel prebiotic, Gut Prep , a year-round add on to any Jetson probiotic, and Gut Recovery , a probiotic to take during and after a course of antibiotics.

JETSON

Jetson is the world's only seasonal probiotic. Founded by Stefan Weitz and Kiley Taslitz Anderson in June 2019, Jetson is dedicated to helping Americans get healthy through the gut. Delivered fresh each month, Jetson's seasonal probiotics provide specific formulations tailored to address the body’s unique needs year-round for as little as $30 a month. Non-GMO, vegan, preservative-free, allergen-free, and gluten-free, Jetson’s individual seasonal probiotic products include Fit , Mood , Immunity , and Outside , as well as a prebiotic, Gut Prep . They have also recently launched a product line aimed at babies and kids, Jettie . The company was founded after Weitz was diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease — Multiple Sclerosis — and learned his overall health and quality of life was inextricably tied to the health of his gut. To keep it fresh and to purchase Jetson, please visit wearejetson.com .

