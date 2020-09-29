IRS says to claim your Economic Impact Statement by October 15

The Internal Revenue Service is mailing letters to roughly nine million Americans who typically don't file federal income tax returns who may be eligible for, but have not registered to claim, an Economic Impact Payment.

The letters will urge recipients to register at IRS.gov by October 15 in order to receive their payment by the end of the year.

Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

The letters are being sent to people who haven't filed a return for either 2018 or 2019. These are people who don't typically have a tax return filing requirement because they appear to have very low incomes, based on Forms W-2, 1099s and other third-party statements available to the IRS. But many in this group are still eligible to receive an Economic Impact Payment.

"The IRS has made an unprecedented outreach effort to make sure people are aware of their potential eligibility for an Economic Impact Payment this year," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "Millions who don't normally file a tax return have already registered and received a payment. We are taking this extra step to help Americans who may not know they could be eligible for this payment or don't know how to register for one. People who aren't required to file a tax return can quickly register on IRS.gov and still get their money this year."

The letter, officially known as IRS Notice 1444-A, is written in English and Spanish and includes information on eligibility criteria and how eligible recipients can claim an Economic Impact Payment on IRS.gov. The mailing, which began around September 24, will be delivered from an IRS address. To help address fraud concern, a copy of the letter PDF is available on IRS.gov.

If those receiving letters haven't done so already, this letter urges eligible individuals to register by October 15 for a payment by using the free Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool, available in English and Spanish and only on IRS.gov.

More than seven million people have used the Non-Filers tool so far to register for a payment. Those unable to access the Non-Filers tool may submit a simplified paper return following the procedures described in the Economic Impact Payment FAQs on IRS.gov.

The IRS reminds recipients that receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility for an Economic Impact Payment. An individual is likely eligible if he or she

is a U.S. citizen or resident alien;

has a work-eligible Social Security number; and

can't be claimed as dependent on someone else's federal income tax return.

However, there can be a variety of situations that could affect an individual's eligibility. For more information on eligibility requirements, recipients should read the Economic Impact Payment eligibility FAQs on IRS.gov.

The registration deadline for non-filers to claim an Economic Impact Payment through the Non-Filers tool is October 15, 2020.

People can also wait until next year and claim it as a credit on their 2020 federal income tax return by filing in 2021.

The IRS emphasizes that anyone required to file either a 2018 or 2019 tax return should file the tax return and not use the Non-Filers tool.