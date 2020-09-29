Holmes Lilley Speaks Out on the Importance of Taking Risks to Achieve Success
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview with Thrive Global, Holmes Lilley, a Partner with Employer Defense Group, LLP (“EDG”) and general counsel for both public and private companies, spoke about key lifestyle habits that will positively impact one’s life and career.
Holmes Lilley drew from his own personal and professional experiences and responded to several thought-provoking questions and shared impactful career advice to support others in their journey to achieve personal and professional success.
After founding the law firm — Employer Defense Group — in 2017, Lilley realized that not being afraid to take risks is the most important mindset to maintain, leading to the most rewards over time.
“If you are more accepting of risk and able to effectively operate in that setting, you then get the benefit and the reward of taking that risk,” said Lilley. “Our law firm has grown significantly in the last three years and a lot of the risk that we initially took is starting to pay off for us. Keep in mind that risk must always be proportionate to reward.”
For new graduates and young professionals in particular, Holmes Lilley stressed that they must determine where their passion lies and then dive in headfirst, unafraid of working long hours to build a solid career foundation and pave the way to a successful future.
“There really is no replacement for hard work. You can’t escape the grind. You must be prepared to invest a significant amount of time and effort time to achieve success. There really is no such thing as an overnight success. Nobody sees the grind and the behind the scenes hard work that you have to put in. I think that having a strong work ethic is absolutely key and something that, from a business standpoint, you must commit to,” said Lilley.
To maintain that momentum and positive mindset, particularly during challenging times, Holmes Lilley said that his go-to solution is to go for a walk and take time to reflect.
“Every morning at 5:30 a.m. I take a three-mile run/walk. It helps me clear my head and get focused for the day. I think about what problems I need to solve and reflect on the successes and blunders of previous days. That’s really a good time for me to get focused,” he said.
For more information, please visit: holmeslilley.com.
About Holmes Lilley
Based in Southern California, Holmes Lilley founded the law firm of Employer Defense Group in 2017 and he is an accomplished General Counsel. He has worked with both public and private companies, achieving a proven record of leadership, strong legal counsel, and business acumen. His primary areas of expertise include workers’ compensation, wage and hour class action litigation management, commercial transactions, corporate governance, compliance, litigation management, mergers and acquisitions, and legal department management.
