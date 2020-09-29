aptihealth Names Michael McCarroll as Senior Vice President of Commercial

Seasoned executive to lead cross-functional team with focus on rapid commercial market growth

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aptihealth, the nation’s leading innovator in tech-enabled integrated behavioral healthcare, today announced the appointment of Michael McCarroll as Senior Vice President of Commercial. McCarroll brings 30 years of healthcare and strategic market development experience from some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies and clinical laboratories.

In this role, McCarroll will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies that drive domestic market growth, deploy and lead resources to meet financial and operating objectives, and contribute to building a service culture that cultivates customer relationships.

Before joining aptihealth, McCarroll was an Executive Director at Quest Diagnostics where he led a 100-person sales team and was responsible for driving growth, customer acquisition and retention throughout the southwestern portion of the United States. During his tenure, Mike delivered consistent year-over-year growth with revenue increasing from $800M to $1B+ over 5 years.

“I’m pleased to join such an accomplished team of innovators who are prevailing in breaking down barriers to behavioral care,” said McCarroll. “I look forward to building a commercial organization that connects aptihealth to the millions of people who need and deserve access to transformational behavioral healthcare.”

“Mike’s history of accelerating revenue growth and innovative leadership achievements complements the progressive team we’ve built at aptihealth,” said Dan Pickett, CEO of aptihealth. “His depth of experience in healthcare are important keys to aptihealth’s continued growth and success in delivering integrated, intelligent behavioral care.”

Prior to Quest Diagnostics, McCarroll worked at Pfizer where he collaborated with regional leaders to nurture district talent and increase sales for a dozen brands, including their behavioral health product lines. He informed regional marketing initiatives that improved market share and led to national adoption, created motivational incentive programs that increased sales performance, and coached sales teams to reach top award levels.

About aptihealth

aptihealth, inc. is a behavioral health engagement company that uses technology to seamlessly integrate physical and behavioral healthcare. Its groundbreaking platform connects medical providers, behavioral health specialists, behavioral health prescribers, and patients with its proprietary screening, assessment, and treatment management protocols. aptihealth’s digital platform provides a seamless and effective approach to virtual, integrated intelligent care that helps patients get better faster and stay better longer. aptihealth provides those in need of behavioral healthcare with a fast-track to better mental health.

