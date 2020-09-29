GlobalSCAPE Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2020 International Business Awards®

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalSCAPE, Inc., a HelpSystems Company, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Software Defined Infrastructure category in recognition of its Enhanced File Transfer Platform, EFT 2020, in the 17th Annual International Business Awards®.



EFT 2020 is the eighth generation of GlobalSCAPE’s managed file transfer platform and the most robust version ever developed. The new platform:

Simplifies the challenge of ever-evolving compliance requirements

Eases the process of migrating data to the cloud

Supplies much-needed controls for GDPR, PIPEDA and CCPA regulations

Provides unmatched simplicity and performance for global enterprises

EFT 2020 arms enterprises with industry-leading controls needed to meet stringent regulations, including the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Canada’s Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

“We are very proud of the well-deserved recognition EFT 2020 has received, as it is a comprehensive, intelligent file transfer platform customers rely on,” said Kate Bolseth, CEO, HelpSystems.

GlobalSCAPE is honored to have been recognized by the International Business Awards, the world’s premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, with this year’s competition also featuring a number of free-to-enter categories to recognize organizations’ and individuals’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year’s International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About GlobalSCAPE

GlobalSCAPE, A HelpSystems Company, is a pioneer in securing and automating the movement and integration of data seamlessly in, around and outside organizations, between people and places, in and out of the cloud. Founded in 1996, GlobalSCAPE’s data exchange and integration software and cloud services are trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, including global enterprises, governments, and small and medium enterprises.

Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, GlobalSCAPE has consistently been named a top workplace by Computerworld, the San Antonio Business Journal, Texas Monthly, and the San Antonio Express-News, among others.

About HelpSystems

HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations Build a Better IT™. Our cybersecurity and automation software simplify critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let’s move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com .

About t he Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

