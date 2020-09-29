Overstock Celebrates Customer Day on October 4, Kicking Off the Biggest Sale of the Year

Annual holiday offers free shipping on everything

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 4, Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading online retailer for all things home, launches its biggest sale of the year, offering customers 36 hours of massive markdowns on more than one million top-rated products. With an ongoing commitment to quality and value, Customer Day celebrates Overstock shoppers – offering consumers 70% off on thousands of home furnishings and home improvement items.



“Customer Day is an opportunity to express our immense gratitude and say ‘thank you’ to customers for choosing Overstock,” said Dave Nielsen, President of Overstock Retail. “October 4th is the biggest sale of the year and marks the celebration of 21 years as a leader in the e-commerce space. On top of providing a wide selection of the latest home goods and furniture, we are also offering free shipping, adding even more savings for our valued customers.”

Beginning at 2:00 p.m EDT on Sunday, Oct. 4 and running through 2:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 6, Customer Day will feature exciting deals and discounts such as:

Free shipping on everything across the continental U.S.

24 Hour Customer Day exclusives

10,000 products never before on sale

More discounts than Black Friday across all product categories

Double rewards points and free returns for all Club O members



From home office supplies to holiday décor, customers will find slashed prices across all product inventory. Highlights of huge savings in some of the most popular shopping categories include:

Patio Furniture starting at $99

Rugs starting at $49

Living Room Chairs starting at $99

Office Furniture starting at $89

Home Décor starting at $19



“It is important that our homes are a source of comfort, especially during these unprecedented times,” said Krista Mathews, Chief Customer Officer at Overstock Retail. “Customer Day is a chance for Overstock to honor our shoppers by offering them excellent value on holiday décor for their home - with plenty of time to decorate. Our goal is to provide customers what they need to create a place of comfort, security and flair, whether they’re setting up a home office or preparing for the holidays – all with the most discounts of the year.”

Shop Customer Day by visiting Overstock.com.

*Terms and conditions are available here.

