Facility Management Services Market to Garner $1,422.58 Billion by 2027: AMR

Increase in industrialization and urbanization, rising awareness toward the protection of assets, and surge in residential and non-residential construction have boosted the global facility management services market.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global facility management services market was pegged at $954.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,422.58 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in industrialization and urbanization, rising awareness toward the protection of assets, and surge in residential and non-residential construction have boosted the global facility management services market. However, dearth of skilled staff and capital in developing countries and lack of managerial awareness and dependency on the in-house facility management team hamper the market. On the contrary, technological advancements and government investment in the building infrastructure sector are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 has negatively affected several services including consultancy, outsourcing, and manpower support for building industry.

The declining economy is expected to affect facility management services negatively.

Moreover, disruption in manufacturing activities, lack of raw materials supply, and ban on import-export with China imposed by several countries have negatively affected the market.

The global facility management services market is segmented on the basis of service type, type, end user, and region. Based on service type, the market is divided into property, cleaning, security, catering, and others. The property segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the market is divided into outsourced and in-house. The in-house segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the market.

The global facility management services market is analyzed across several regions including Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The global facility management services market report includes an in-depth analysis of the market players such as Arthur McKay & Co Ltd., CBRE Group, Inc. BVG India Ltd, ISS World Services A/S, EMCOR Group, Inc., Quess Corp Ltd, Knight Facilities Management, Spotless Group Holdings Limited, Sodexo, Inc., and Tenon Group.

