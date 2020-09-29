TrueCar Teams Up with Audi to Provide TrueCar Military Shoppers Preferred Pricing and Exclusive Incentives on New Audi Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), has teamed up with luxury automaker Audi to provide preferred pricing and exclusive incentives to verified TrueCar Military car shoppers on new Audi cars and SUVs.



The TrueCar Military Auto Member Offer is available from now until January 4, 2021 through TrueCar Military. Verified TrueCar Military members can receive a $750 - $1,000 additional incentive (bonus cash) on select new 2020 & 2021 models. This offer is valid at any Audi dealership nationwide.

“TrueCar’s private targeted incentive program is an efficient and brand positive way for automakers to reach specific audience segments with a targeted value proposition. We’re very excited to partner with Audi to offer special pricing and exclusive incentives to U.S. military members and their families through TrueCar Military,” said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President at TrueCar. “This a great way for the U.S. military audience to discover the Audi brand while taking advantage of special prices across their premium lineup and enrich our current TrueCar Military benefits to deliver further added value.”

To activate this offer, an Audi 8-digit alpha-numeric authorization number is needed that must be generated by the eligible shopper for purchase under the eligible shopper's name. The authorization number is not transferrable. Only one (1) VIN per Audi authorization number. * Shoppers will need to bring a physical copy of the Offer Form and a Driver’s License to redeem this offer at an Audi dealership. **

“Audi USA is proud to support our U.S. military by offering preferred pricing and exclusive offers via the TrueCar Military program. Whether it is their first time in an Audi or if they are already part of the Audi family, we are thrilled to make this offer available to U.S. military members and their families,” said Thiemo Rusch, Senior Vice President, Audi of America.

TrueCar launched TrueCar Military in May as a dedicated vehicle purchase program that provides exclusive Military incentives and exclusive benefits, on top of TrueCar’s existing benefits, to those who have served our country’s armed forces and their families.

TrueCar Military is available to all validated U.S. active duty service members, veterans and their families. Current TrueCar Military benefits include:

Up to $4,000 in Military Incentives on Select Makes and Models

Dealer Discounts on New and Used Vehicles

Up to $4,000 Worth of Benefits for Repair and Auto Deductible Reimbursement

Dedicated Military Customer Service Hotline

Receive a limited time offer $200 Sam’s Club Gift Card through October 13, 2020



For more information on TrueCar Military, please visit: http://www.truecar.com/military .

* *This offer can be used with financing/lenders outside of Audi Financial Services (AFS) and AFS Special/Standard rates. The program is not compatible with Dealer Employee Purchase Program, Audi Live Prospect Offer, any Corporate Sales Program or Employee Benefits Selector Program. See dealer for details.

** Name on the Offer Form must match name on driver’s license.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.





For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: pr@truecar.com TrueCar Public Relations Contacts: Shadee Malekafzali shadee@truecar.com 424.258.8694 Tanya Kohan tkohan@truecar.com 714.425.6319