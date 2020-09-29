Verizon expands 5G Home Internet to Minneapolis & St. Paul customers; offers cutting-edge equipment

/EIN News/ -- New 5G Internet hardware offers sleek design, longer range and easy set up experience

What you need to know:

Verizon 5G Home Internet expands to Minneapolis and St. Paul

Now customers in eight cities can take advantage of the blazing fast wireless broadband 5G Ultra Wideband service

Newly designed hardware with easy self-setup using augmented reality now available for customers with peak speeds of up to 1 Gbps 1

New 5G Home Internet customers get Disney+, YouTube TV and Amazon Smart Home Bundle

and Amazon Smart Home Bundle No hidden fees and no annual contract at a cost of $50 per month for Verizon customers* and $70 per month for non-Verizon customers**



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New cities. New industry-leading hardware. New perks. Beginning October 1, Verizon will launch 5G Home Internet in Minneapolis & St. Paul, bringing the blazing fast 5G Home Internet service to customers in eight cities, along with newly designed hardware including easy self-setup using augmented reality. It’s an ideal broadband service for those who are working or schooling from home, binge-watching content or powering a smart home.

New cutting-edge hardware available

The newest 5G Home hardware, 5G Internet Gateway, is a first-to-market MMwave 5G CPE/Router. 5G Internet Gateway is more advanced allowing customers to experience peak speeds of up to 1 Gbps1; that means multiple devices running at the same time for all your connectivity needs. The new hardware comes with a more streamlined design, greater antenna range, and augmented reality functionality for easy set up. Want some help? We’ve got you covered and can set it up for you.

“Verizon's new 5G Internet Gateway is a game-changer for our customers,” said Frank Boulben, SVP Consumer Marketing and Products at Verizon. “With people spending more time at home during these challenging times, the expansion of 5G Home Internet to new markets with new and improved hardware will provide customers with the flexibility and reliability to enjoy more digital experiences and increased productivity from the comfort of their home.”

Content & more

It’s all about the content. Verizon teams up with some of the best content providers in the industry to give customers exclusive offers. New 5G Home Internet customers will get YouTube TV for one month and Disney+ for one year on us. For all streaming needs, customers get a free Stream TV device, which delivers access to an extensive library of OTT channels, apps and entertainment, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

There’s more. For the smart home geeks, new 5G Home Internet customers will get a free Amazon Smart Home Bundle which includes an Echo Show 5, Ring Stick Up Cam, Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug to create the smartest home around.

How do I get it?

Customers can go to verizonwireless.com/5g/home to find out if 5G Home is in their area. 5G Home Internet will be available in at least 10 cities nationwide by the end of 2020.

1Max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, depending on location, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps

**With autopay and paperless billing

Get 12 months of Disney+ on us from time of enrollment (must enroll with Verizon by 10.30.20); Must be 18 years of age or older. When 12 month promotional period expires, your Disney+ subscription will auto-renew at $6.99+ tax per month, and you will be charged monthly on your Verizon bill unless you cancel with Verizon. If you are a current multi-year or annual Disney+ subscriber, your existing subscription will be paused during the promotional period and will resume through Disney at the end of the 12-month period. Offer eligible on one Verizon account. In New Mexico, your subscription will terminate when your Promotional Period ends. Use of the Disney+ service is subject to the Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscriber Agreement.

First month trial promotion open to participants subscribing to Verizon 5G Home service from October 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020 and must be redeemed by February 28, 2021. Offer redeemable where YouTube TV is available and for new YouTube TV subscribers who have never participated in a YouTube TV trial. Local channel availability may vary. Promotional value of subscription(s) nontransferable, not for resale, and not redeemable for cash. Valid payment form req’d at sign-up. Subscribers will be automatically charged the standard subscription price (currently $64.99/mo.) at the end of trial period. Cancel any time before trial is over at no charge. No refunds for partial billing periods are available. Must be 18 years or older. Google account required. Full terms here: www.youtube.com/t/terms_paidservice .

