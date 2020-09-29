Rendever’s EnvisionHome™ Platform Helps Families Tour Care Centers and Senior Living Communities Via Virtual Reality Amid COVID-19

With social distancing restrictions in place, investment in technology gives sales directors an outlet to provide personalized tours to prospective families

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever, the leading provider of virtual reality (VR) for seniors, brings its EnvisionHome™ platform to senior living communities and hospice providers nationwide, allowing sales teams, marketers and admissions staff to seamlessly run VR-based tours with families during the coronavirus pandemic.



With COVID-19 restrictions put in place since March 2020, families have been restricted from entering and touring senior living communities and hospice care centers in person – a critical aspect of feeling confident and comfortable when deciding where a loved one will live or receive care. EnvisionHome™ allows organizations to lead personalized tours that give families a real understanding of how a space looks and feels by providing an immersive 360° experience.

Sales teams and admissions staff are equipped with a touchscreen tablet and a set of VR headsets – all of which are networked together so the staff member is in full control of the tour. They are also able to see where family members or patients are looking in real time to tailor their discussions toward features they find most interesting.

“When a hospice patient has uncontrolled pain and symptoms, they can often benefit from a stay in one of our care centers. But without knowing what the environment looks like or feels like, it can be a difficult decision for loved ones. Coronavirus has added a layer of complexity and stress because families are not currently able to visit these centers themselves,” said Empath Health CEO Rafael Sciullo. “To proactively combat this, we’ve adopted the EnvisionHome™ platform and are already hearing feedback that the personalized, immersive tour experience provides increased confidence and credibility. Trust and comfort are so important in choosing hospice care, so there’s no question that this technology is a smart investment for our team.”

EnvisionHome™ not only helps sales professionals market their communities and care centers, but it’s also an investment in their future. Organizations have the option to switch the headsets over to Rendever’s award-winning resident engagement platform - totally free of cost. Older adults can then immediately use the Rendever VR system to explore different parts of the world, check off bucket list items, revisit their childhood homes, connect with family members, and more.

“Not only have family members been forced to keep their distance during this time, but residents also have limited interaction with each other to prevent spread within the communities themselves. As we think about the future of this pandemic, we need to change the conversation from ‘social distancing’ to ‘physical distancing.’ From initial tours to daily activities, we’ve created a VR platform that provides an immersive human-to-human connection… even when in-person interaction isn’t an option,” said Kyle Rand, Cofounder and CEO of Rendever. “To help with this end-to-end process, a community that has used EnvisionHome™ to the point of building strong occupancy and no longer needs to provide virtual tours can then seamlessly pass the headsets from the sales directors to the community staff to boost resident morale and empower staff to focus on building a truly thriving community.”

In addition to EnvisionHome™, Rendever has been finding other ways to help keep seniors connected with each other and their families during the pandemic through the power of shared experiences. Since most gathering areas are off-limits in senior living communities due to social distancing requirements, they released The Connection Corner in July. This allows residents to come together and enjoy their usual social circles by being present in a virtual community space, with their personalized avatars “sitting” next to each other on comfortable chairs and couches. Rendever has also enabled social VR in senior living communities through additional features like two-way voice communication and live, expert-run sessions.

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, their platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon.

