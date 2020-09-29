Yahoo Finance Announces All-Star Lineup for First-Ever Virtual “All Markets Summit: Road to Recovery” on Monday, October 26th at 9AM ET Hosted Live from the Nasdaq MarketSite

/EIN News/ -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is Set to Open the Event Including Headline

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Yahoo Finance announced the all-star lineup of guest speakers who will be taking the stage at the 2020 All Markets Summit conference on Monday, October 26th at 9AM ET. The first-ever virtual “All Markets Summit: Road to Recovery” will place an impressive lineup of business leaders, policy makers, investing legends, influencers, sports and entertainment stars on the screens of viewers around the world.

With the 2020 Presidential Election top of mind, and COVID-19 continuing to affect global economies and communities, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is set to open the event. NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci who will also join to provide the latest data on the pandemic, as well as Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chair Bill Gates, who’s foundation has been working to research and develop a vaccine.

Additionally, Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman, Land O’Lakes CEO Beth Ford, National Basketball Players Association President Chris Paul, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, Rock The Bells Founder & CEO LL COOL J, Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat, Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and many more will join to discuss the latest on the economic recovery, diversity and inclusion, and many other critical issues during a time of profound economic, social and generational change.

“As the leading, digital-first business outlet, Yahoo Finance is uniquely positioned to deliver a one-of-a-kind virtual experience with this year's ‘All Market Summit: Road to Recovery,’” said Joanna Lambert, Head of Consumer, Verizon Media. “During this time of immense societal and economic disruption, we are more dedicated than ever to providing informative and trusted content to our audiences around the world on the issues that matter most to them.”

“All Markets Summit: Road to Recovery” will be hosted live by Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer from the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. The impactful conversations and panels will be moderated by Yahoo Finance’s editorial team and live show hosts. Visit YahooFinanceAMS.com for more information and the full list of guest speakers including:

Adena Friedman , Nasdaq CEO

, Nasdaq CEO Anne Walsh , Guggenheim CIO of Fixed Income

, Guggenheim CIO of Fixed Income Asahi Pompey , Goldman Sachs Foundation President

, Goldman Sachs Foundation President Beth Ford , Land O’Lakes CEO

, Land O’Lakes CEO Bill Dudley , Former New York Fed President

, Former New York Fed President Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Carly Fiorina , Carly Fiorina Enterprises

, Carly Fiorina Enterprises Chris Nassetta , Hilton CEO

, Hilton CEO Chris Paul , National Basketball Players Association Pres., Oklahoma City Thunder PG

, National Basketball Players Association Pres., Oklahoma City Thunder PG Corie Barry , Best Buy CEO

, Best Buy CEO Dany Garcia , XFL Co-Owner, The Garcia Companies CEO

, XFL Co-Owner, The Garcia Companies CEO David Rubenstein , Carlyle Group Co-founder

, Carlyle Group Co-founder Doug McMillon , Walmart CEO

, Walmart CEO Dr. Anthony Fauci , National Institute Allergy & Infectious Diseases Director

, National Institute Allergy & Infectious Diseases Director Ed Bastian , Delta Air Lines CEO

, Delta Air Lines CEO Ellie Rubenstein , Manna Tree Co-founder and CEO

, Manna Tree Co-founder and CEO Emmanuel Acho , Fox Sports analyst, ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man’ Host

, Fox Sports analyst, ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man’ Host Gary Vaynerchuk , VaynerMedia CEO

, VaynerMedia CEO Glenn Fogel , Booking Holdings CEO

, Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Hutchins , North Island Chairman, Co-founder Silver Lake Partners

, North Island Chairman, Co-founder Silver Lake Partners Hans Vestberg , Verizon CEO

, Verizon CEO James Hutchins , North Island Ventures Co-founder

, North Island Ventures Co-founder LL COOL J , ‘Rock The Bells’ Founder & CEO

, ‘Rock The Bells’ Founder & CEO Michael Corbat , Citigroup CEO

, Citigroup CEO Nela Richardson , Edward Jones Principal, and Investment Strategist

, Edward Jones Principal, and Investment Strategist Paul Scialla , Delos Founder & CEO, International WELL Building Institute Founder

, Delos Founder & CEO, International WELL Building Institute Founder Ray Dalio , Bridgewater Associates Founder

, Bridgewater Associates Founder Rob Falzon , Prudential Vice Chairman

, Prudential Vice Chairman Shantanu Narayen , Adobe CEO

, Adobe CEO Steven Mnuchin , U.S. Secretary of the Treasury

, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Wes Moore, Robin Hood Foundation CEO



The 2020 All Markets Summit is set to be Yahoo Finance’s largest virtual event since the remotely hosted Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting in May, which resulted in the most-watched livestream ever for the annual meeting. As users continue to turn to Yahoo Finance as a trusted business source, the brand has seen incredible growth across platforms, especially on mobile. Its subscription offering for retail investors, Yahoo Finance Premium, has seen +273% YoY in user growth, and the Yahoo Finance Mobile App saw +45% MoM from June to July alone (+20% YoY).

Launched in 2016, the All Markets Summit is Yahoo Finance’s signature conference franchise. It has continued to drive growing viewership numbers across live & VOD and has featured some of the biggest names in business, investing, sports, entertainment, politics and beyond. Last year’s AMS drew 12 million views across the livestream and on demand, and viewership is expected to grow in 2020 as the new, virtual format opens the conference to viewers around the world.

Tune in to the livestream at YahooFinanceAMS.com and be part of the conversation on social using the #YahooAMS. Audiences can also tune in on the Yahoo Finance App, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV+, Roku and on linear broadcast via Fios.

