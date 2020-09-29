Vapor Apparel Selects CGS BlueCherry® to Improve Processes and Gain Visibility into Various Sales Channels

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that Vapor Apparel, manufacturer and decorator of performance apparel, selected BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite of cloud-based solutions, including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and B2B eCommerce along with our cloud hosting. The BlueCherry suite provides end-to-end capabilities for apparel and consumer lifestyle brands.



Vapor Apparel provides a vertical suite of apparel to wholesalers, consumer brands, and premium events. Headquartered in Charleston, the company reviewed several supply chain management providers to better manage its business and supply chain and give full visibility of inventory across its sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce and mass customization. The company sought a low risk, proven native apparel solution that allows Vapor Apparel to easily continue growing its business.

With extensive expertise and resources in the fashion and apparel brands market, the BlueCherry ERP and EDI solutions will support Vapor Apparel’s current and future business. BlueCherry will help the company easily connect to various eCommerce platforms, gain insight into the supply chain and leverage forecasting tools.

“Our mission is for our customers to have fun under the sun by making active clothes for active people that can take the heat,” said Brian Howe, CFO, Vapor Apparel. “By selecting BlueCherry, Vapor Apparel can seamlessly reach more of our customers and gain full visibility of our inventory across various channels. Implementation of the BlueCherry ERP and partnering with the CGS team, which has the industry knowledge and expertise, provides a recipe for success.”

“I am proud to welcome Vapor Apparel into the BlueCherry community and applaud the company for addressing the fundamental changes in process and technology required by the current business environment in which we are operating,” said Paul Magel, president, Business Applications and Technology Outsourcing division, CGS. “The BlueCherry suite of solutions combined with the experience of our teams will accelerate the success that Vapor Apparel has had and position the company for the future.”

The CGS BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

About Vapor Apparel

Vapor Apparel is a manufacturer and decorator of performance apparel, specializing in apparel engineered for dye sublimation and sublimation print services using a heat press. Vapor Apparel: Sun protective clothing, swim shirts and sun shirts. Vapor Apparel provides a vertical suite of apparel to wholesalers, consumer brands, and premium events. We are an industry leader in blank performance apparel certified for digital sublimation printing and print-on-demand services. We manufacture a line of sustainable, fashion friendly recycled polyester blends. For more information, visit https://vaporapparel.com.

About CGS

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

