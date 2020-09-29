Beyond Identity Taps Adam Clay as Chief Revenue Officer

Technology Industry Veteran to Drive All Revenue-Generating Operations at Rapidly Growing Passwordless Identity Management Pioneer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passwordless identity management provider Beyond Identity today announced the appointment of 20-year technology industry veteran Adam Clay to the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this newly created role, Clay is charged with overseeing revenue operations and accelerating corporate growth for Beyond Identity. He will report directly to Co-Founder and CEO Tom (TJ) Jermoluk.



An accomplished, results-oriented sales leader and motivator, Clay brings extensive experience spearheading revenue operations for growth-oriented SaaS organizations to Beyond Identity. Prior to joining the company, he was CRO at Logz.io, and before that, served as Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Black Duck Software (acquired by Synopsys in 2017). Earlier in his career, Clay held executive sales leadership positions at Mendix, Shunra (acquired by HP in 2014) and Keynote Systems.

“Adam has a proven track record of building and leading world-class revenue organizations. And his appointment as Beyond Identity’s first CRO marks an important company milestone,” said Jermoluk. “We’re excited to deepen our executive bench with a successful leader known for scaling global sales organizations and achieving strong business performance. We welcome Adam and look forward to capitalizing on his leadership and experience to help propel Beyond Identity to its next phase of corporate growth.”

"Beyond Identity is singularly focused on realizing a more secure world – without passwords. And I was drawn to the company’s passion for, and commitment to, fulfilling that mission by using the same secure and scalable approach that is universally deployed and underpins trillions of dollars in online transactions daily,” said Clay. “I’m thrilled to join and collaborate with a legendary leadership team to deliver an elegant, passwordless authentication platform that maximizes business value by enhancing the user login experience while strengthening enterprise security.”

Founded by Silicon Valley icons Jim Clark and Jermoluk, Beyond Identity has introduced a revolutionary , pa sswordless identity management solution . Leveraging and extending inventions from Dr. Taher Elgamal, the “Father of SSL,” and Professor Dr. Martin Hellman, the co-inventor of public-key cryptography – headliners of Beyond Identity’s all-star technical advisory board – the company replaces passwords with X.509 certificates that are ubiquitously used within TLS (formerly SSL). The innovative approach enables customers to replace passwords with a highly scalable and universally trusted alternative. The company’s cloud-native solution and platform-based authenticator performs all certificate management functions and enables customers to implement risk-based authorization policies – leveraging the security posture of the device logging in. This proven, secure, and scalable approach requires no changes to security infrastructures, reduces risk for organizations, and removes login friction for end users.

