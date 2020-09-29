Stifel and KBW Combine to Rank Fifth in Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards
Firm Achieves 14th Consecutive Top Ten Ranking
ST. LOUIS, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated ("Stifel") and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods ("KBW") subsidiaries combined to win 15 awards in the Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards in the United States.
This figure ranked fifth out of 156 qualifying firms, marking Stifel/KBW’s 14th consecutive top ten ranking. Stifel and KBW have combined to win the second most awards of any firm over the last 15 years.
A total of 1,761 individual analysts were considered for the rankings. Stifel analysts won 13 awards, with the following analysts earning No. 1 rankings in their respective industries:
Stock Picking
- Benjamin Nolan, Marine
- Matthew Sheerin, Electronic Equipment & Instruments
Earnings Estimating
- Mark Astrachan, Personal Products
- Scott Devitt, Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
- Simon Yarmak, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
KBW, which focuses exclusively on the financial services sector, won two awards in the U.S.
Outside of the U.S., Stifel subsidiaries won a total of 22 awards in Refinitiv StarMine’s rankings in Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom/Ireland, Europe, and Japan. The following analysts earned No. 1 rankings in their respective industries:
Stock Picking
- Robin Haworth, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Energy – United Kingdom/Ireland
- Markus Gola, MainFirst Bank AG, Health Care – Europe
- David Threadgold, KBW, Banks – Japan
- David Threadgold, KBW, Financial Services – Japan
Earnings Estimating
- Max Herrmann, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Health Care – United Kingdom/Ireland
- Martin Tessier, MainFirst Bank AG, Utilities – Germany
- Michael Leacock, MainFirst Bank AG, Pharmaceuticals – Europe
In addition, four analysts ranked among the top overall stock pickers and earnings estimators, regardless of industry.
“We are very pleased with the achievements of our award winners across all our brands and geographies,” said Keith Gay, Director of Global Research at Stifel. “The consistency of our results over the last 15 years is a testament to our commitment to research, our research process, and the in-depth knowledge and experience of our highly dedicated industry experts.”
See below for a complete listing of the firm’s awards.
About the Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards
Based on StarMine methodology, the Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards objectively measure the performance of sell-side analysts based on the returns of their buy and sell recommendations relative to industry benchmarks, and the accuracy of their earnings estimates in 14 regions across the globe. For more information on StarMine’s quantitative analytics, visit analystawards.com.
About Stifel/KBW Research
Stifel and KBW form the industry’s largest U.S. equity research platform, with 1,177 stocks under coverage. In addition, Stifel and KBW combine to rank as the largest provider of U.S. small and mid cap equity coverage.
According to data from StarMine, Stifel is a top ten provider of U.S. equity coverage in the consumer & retail, diversified industrials, energy & power, internet, real estate, technology, and transportation sectors. KBW is the largest global provider of financial and bank coverage and the largest provider of U.S. equity research in financial services.
In total, Stifel, KBW, and Stifel subsidiaries Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, GMP Securities, and MainFirst Bank AG cover 2,080 global stocks, comprising the ninth largest global equity research platform.
Stifel Company Information
Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.
Stifel Award Winners
U.S.
Stock Picking
Stifel
- Benjamin Nolan, No. 1 in Marine (Two-time award winner)
- Matthew Sheerin, No. 1 in Electronic Equipment & Instruments
- Mark Astrachan, No. 2 in Personal Products
- Simon Yarmak, No. 2 in Hotels & Leisure
- John Marchetti, No. 3 in Communications Equipment
KBW
- Robert Lee, No. 2 in Capital Markets
- Meyer Shields, No. 3 in Insurance
Earnings Estimating
Stifel
- Mark Astrachan, No. 1 in Personal Products (Two-time award winner)
- Scott Devitt, No. 1 in Internet & Direct Marketing Retail (Three-time award winner)
- Simon Yarmak, No. 1 in Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) (Five-time award winner)
- Drew Crum, No. 2 in Entertainment
- Joseph DeNardi, No. 2 in IT Services
- Benjamin Nolan, No. 2 in Marine (Five-time award winner)
- Nicole Dilts, No. 3 in Construction & Engineering
Canada
Earnings Estimating
GMP Securities
- Ian Giles, No. 3 in Energy Equipment & Services
Germany
Stock Picking
MainFirst Bank AG
- Andreas Heine, No. 2 in Chemicals
- Martin Tessier, No. 3 in Utilities
Earnings Estimating
MainFirst Bank AG
- Tobias Sittig, No. 8 Overall Earnings Estimator
- Martin Tessier, No. 1 in Utilities
- Andreas Heine, No. 2 in Chemicals
- Daniel Grigat, No. 3 in Health Care
United Kingdom/Ireland
Stock Picking
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
- Robin Haworth, No. 1 in Energy
- Christopher Wheaton, No. 2 in Energy
- Eleonora Dani, No. 3 in Retail
Earnings Estimating
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
- Max Herrmann, No. 4 Overall Earnings Estimator
- Max Herrmann, No. 1 in Health Care (Five-time award winner)
- Margaret Schooley, No. 3 in Equipment & Machinery
Europe
Stock Picking
KBW
- William Hawkins, No. 2 in Insurance
MainFirst Bank AG
- Markus Gola, No. 1 in Health Care
- Jurgen Wagner, No. 2 in Technology Hardware
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
- Mark Davies Jones, No. 3 in Industrials
Earnings Estimating
MainFirst Bank AG
- Michael Leacock, No. 3 Overall Earnings Estimator
- Michael Leacock, No. 1 in Pharmaceuticals
Japan
Stock Picking
KBW
- David Threadgold, No. 4 Overall Stock Picker
- David Threadgold, No. 1 in Banks
- David Threadgold, No. 1 in Financial Services