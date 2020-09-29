BioLife Sciences Inc. (BLFE) Offers Intelligent, Touchless Vending Machines and Marketplaces

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTC Markets: BLFE) now offers intelligent, touchless vending machines and marketplaces as part of its lineup of innovative digital products designed to assist consumers in the wake of the recent ongoing health crisis.

BioLife’s vending machines will help to eliminate physical touchpoints to better serve customers, who will now be able to remotely view menus of available options on an app prior to making a secure payment on their smartphone. Intelligent touchless vending and marketplaces provides consumers with a wide range of high-quality personal protection equipment (PPE) and a diverse offering of antimicrobial and health care products.

Touchless vending machines are cashless, automated, and provide an interface for the consumer to scan a machine-unique QR Code and be redirected to an app with the full platform of options available at that particular location. Consumers can then view full product options and information directly on their smartphone and proceed to make one or multiple secure, cashless purchases.

Multiple digital payment options are available through a comprehensive mobile payment gateway including Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, PayPal, and Credit/Debit cards. This allows the consumer a safe opportunity to purchase goods on the go without physical interaction and limits the potential for cross contamination in high traffic areas.

Additionally, the digital vending machines provide a full scope of digital advertising options equipped with engaging ads, targeted brand promotion, digital rewards and loyalty programs, mobile digital marketplace opportunities, and augmented reality marketing ads powered by Geogram. Machine operators can directly engage consumers at a personal level, email about product specials, track previous product purchases, and remotely adjust pricing to offer the consumer a unique and safe mobile interactive experience.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products, non-contact human temperature screening technology, and touchless vending/marketplaces. BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies are to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

