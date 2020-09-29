Onit Listed as a Representative Vendor in Two Gartner Market Guide Reports

Company Continues to Drive Innovation and Technology Transformation in Legal Operations and across Enterprises

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that it was mentioned as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Corporate Legal Spend Management and E-Billing and the Market Guide for Corporate Legal Matter Management (Garter subscription required).



According to Gartner, “The legal matter management market consists of vendors offering technologies to in-house legal departments to facilitate, coordinate and track the delivery of legal tasks and services to the business.”1 Gartner also mentions, “The corporate legal spend management and e-billing market consists of vendors offering technologies to in-house legal departments that accept and process electronic invoice data from third parties. These vendors help to streamline the handling of corporate legal expenses, automating adherence to agreed fee protocols and internal budgets and providing insights on spending trends and legal service provider costs and performance.”2



“We believe this recognition in the Gartner Market Guides is an excellent validation that corporate legal departments appreciate our innovation and commitment to their success. Every day, legal operations professionals rely on Onit to streamline and automate enterprise wide processes, cultivate efficiency and control costs,” said Eric M. Elfman, co-founder and CEO of Onit.

Onit has grown assertively as corporate legal departments continue to purchase and implement its business workflow and business process automation platform and software. This year to date, the company has:

In 2019, Onit received a $200 million investment from K1 Investment Management to accelerate global growth and announced the acquisition of SimpleLegal, a modern legal operations management platform that streamlines how corporate legal departments manage their matters, track and interpret spend and collaborate with vendors and law firms.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



