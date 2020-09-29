Westminster American Insurance Company Goes Live on the Finys Suite

Commercial Package Policy, Businessowners Policy, and Commercial Umbrella are in production

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finys, developer of the Finys Suite, a platform of integrated modules for processing personal and commercial property/casualty insurance, announced Westminster American Insurance Company put three lines into production on the Suite.



“Working with Finys, we were able to go live with three lines in 10 states in just 50 weeks,” said John Scott, president of Westminster American. “And we were able to grow our premium by 55 percent through August of this year over August of last year. That’s a testament to teamwork.”

“We’re grateful to John Scott and his team for their faith in us,” said Kurt Diederich, co-founder, president, and CEO of Finys. “They were focused and decisive. They leveraged our strengths and theirs. And they worked closely with us to ensure the right decisions were made at the right times.”

Westminster American selected Finys because of its track record of successful implementations, the configurability of the Suite, its processing power and scalability, the self-service capabilities it provides for agents and policyholders, and the efficiencies it affords.

About Finys

Finys offers a modern enterprise platform, the Finys Suite, for P&C insurers. It includes modules for core administration (policy, billing, and claims) to support all personal and commercial lines for insurers, agents, vendors, and insureds. And it provides portals and mobile access. Used by dozens of insurers to reduce operational costs and improve time to market, Finys is available for onsite or SaaS deployment. For more details, please visit www.finys.com, call 866-401-4178, or email info@finys.com.

About Westminster American

Formed as the Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Carroll County in 1869, Westminster American Insurance Company originally wrote only local home and farm owners’ policies. In 2005, the company began focusing on commercial real estate. Since then, WAIC has enjoyed substantial premium and profitability growth, earning an AM Best “A” (Excellent) rating. With over $32 million in direct written premium, WAIC is a leading insurer of commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic, offering business owner’s (BOP), commercial package, and commercial umbrella policies. WAIC currently writes business in 10 states through a network of more than 530 producers in 146 independent agencies and is licensed in 18 states in preparation for future geographic expansion. For more information, please visit www.westminsteramerican.com.

