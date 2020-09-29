Andrew Gyorda Welcomes All to Hollis Pharmacy for Immunizations
Hollis Pharmacy in Hollis, New Hampshire, is happy to offer immunizations permissible by state lawHOLLIS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Gyorda announces the availability of all immunizations permissible by state law as well as flu vaccinations at Hollis Pharmacy.
Andrew Gyorda is the operator and pharmacist of Hollis Pharmacy in Hollis, New Hampshire. He has over 30 years of experience in the pharmacy industry.
“We are happy to be able to provide immunizations at Hollis Pharmacy, especially during these challenging times, so that local hospitals and clinics are not overwhelmed,” states Mr. Gyorda.
“Our customers are able to visit us, a smaller community pharmacy, reducing their potential risk of exposure to COVID-19 at large pharmacies and clinics. It has never been more important to stay up to date on your vaccinations than it is right now.”
Currently, Hollis Pharmacy is providing many patrons with their annual flu shot.
Vaccinations are available for children through seniors and are administered by a certified immunizing pharmacist. No appointment is necessary, however calling ahead to announce your intentions is requested.
In adherence to guidance from the CDC, Hollis Pharmacy has introduced protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19, says Andrew. Surface sanitization occurs throughout the day. Patrons are required to wear a face covering regardless of symptoms and to adhere to social distancing inside the facility. Secure, contact free payment options and hand sanitizing stations are provided.
For more information, please visit https://www.hollispharmacynh.com/.
About Andrew Gyorda
As a youth, Andrew Gyorda had a passionate interest in human physiology. His mother, a registered dietitian for 50 years, encouraged him to pursue a career in one of the health sciences. In 1991, Mr. Gyorda graduated from the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy. Andrew began his career working in a small-town hospital on the coast of Maine, where he gained valuable knowledge and experience. He had been a community pharmacist on the New Hampshire seacoast for 25 years prior to assuming his present role with Hollis Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy serving the towns of Hollis and Brookline, and neighboring communities.
Andrew Gyorda
Hollis Pharmacy
+1 603-465-7100
email us here