Aspire systems announces signing of G-12 framework agreement, an initiative by the Govt. of UK

Aspire systems announces signing of G-12 framework agreement

Aspire Systems, a global technology services firm is pleased to announce its successful signing of G-12 agreement initiated by the government of UK.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a global technology services firm is pleased to announce its successful signing of G-12 agreement initiated by the government of UK concerning the eligibility and qualification to compete for the Public sector projects. This covers the G-12 provisions by supplier to buyers or Crown Commercial services (CCS).

The G-Cloud commenced in 2012 to target easy procurement of Cloud computing by the Public –Sector bodies. It generated 5.5 billion pounds sales through the framework out of which 44% was from SME providers on its first iteration. Now, in its 11th iteration, the G-12 framework made with Lots is all about permitting suppliers to sell cloud service and helping buyers in the UK public sector to search and purchase cloud computing services.

This agreement exemplifies on our dedication and desire to explore and collaborate with companies of various sectors that share vision of utilizing cloud based services. We can now provide services for Lots such as cloud engineering, migration and support to the public sector using the G-Cloud framework in accordance with the technology code of practice.

Having signed the G-12 framework agreement, our services will now be declared available on the Digital Marketplace. We have the authority, capacity, licenses, consents, authorizations and permission to step into and execute obligations pertaining to the framework agreement. Buyers interested in our services can enter into a contract with us by accepting our terms and conditions in the framework. Now, they don’t have to post or manage different contracts and can easily procure services through this framework.

Aspire is all set to compete for projects under categories like Cloud services (Migration, Consulting, Managed Services, Optimization), Testing, ServiceNow, IpaaS and RPA as our services have been accepted onto the frameworks of Digital Marketplace. With these services fitting the Lots, we can help the buyers set up, host, maintain cloud; deploy, manage and run application on cloud and offer fully managed services.

Aspire Systems as a trusted technology partner work with some of the world’s most innovative enterprises and software vendors, helping them leverage technology and outsourcing on our specific areas of expertise. Our services includes Product Engineering, Enterprise Solutions, Independent Testing and IT Infrastructure and Application Support.