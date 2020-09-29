Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,465,023) deaths (35,750), and recoveries (1,210,548)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,465,023) deaths (35,750), and recoveries (1,210,548) by region:
Central (57,694 cases; 1,078 deaths; 50,403 recoveries): Burundi (485; 1; 472), Cameroon (20,838; 418; 19,440), CAR (4,806; 62; 1,840), Chad (1,185; 85; 1,006), Congo (5,089; 89; 3,995), DRC (10,624; 271; 10,093), Equatorial Guinea (5,028; 83; 4,740), Gabon (8,728; 54; 7,934), Sao Tome & Principe (911; 15; 883).
Eastern (168,240; 3,295; 95,335): Comoros (478; 7; 458), Djibouti (5,410; 61; 5,340), Eritrea (375; 0; 341), Ethiopia (73,944; 1,177; 30,753), Kenya (38,168; 700; 24,681), Madagascar (16,348; 229; 14,947), Mauritius (370; 10; 343), Rwanda (4,832; 29; 3,117), Seychelles (143; 0; 140), Somalia (3,588; 99; 2,946), South Sudan (2,692; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,606; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (7,777; 77; 4,033).
Northern (329,088; 10,926; 257,574): Algeria (51,056; 2,015; 35,962), Egypt (102,955; 5,901; 95,586), Libya (32,364; 520; 16,430), Mauritania (7,464; 161; 7,070), Morocco (119,107; 2,113; 97,468), Tunisia (16,114; 214; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26).
Southern (734,231; 17,838; 650,360): Angola (4,718; 174; 1,707), Botswana (3,172; 16; 710), Eswatini (5,452; 108; 4,844), Lesotho (1,565; 35; 822), Malawi (5,770; 179; 4,243), Mozambique (8,288; 59; 4,836), Namibia (11,121; 121; 8,787), South Africa (671,669; 16,586; 604,478), Zambia (14,660; 332; 13,821), Zimbabwe (7,816; 228; 6,112).
Western (175,770; 2,613; 156,876): Benin (2,340, 40; 1,960), Burkina Faso (2,028; 57; 1,279), Cape Verde (5,817; 59; 5,134), Côte d'Ivoire (19,641; 120; 19,202), Gambia (3,569; 111; 2,161), Ghana (46,482; 301; 45,651), Guinea (10,598; 66; 9,940), Guinea-Bissau (2,324; 39; 1,549), Liberia (1,342; 82; 1,221), Mali (3,090; 130; 2,439), Niger (1,196; 69; 1,107), Nigeria (58,460; 1,111; 49,985), Senegal (14,919; 309; 12,231), Sierra Leone (2,215; 72; 1,681), Togo (1,749; 47; 1,336).
