Introducing Habu Finance: A Reliable Platform Aims to Provide Secure Environment in the Tron Network

that go way beyond the current TRC20 standard.

Working in the emerging technologies like Yield farming they offer a highly scalable, feature-rich token that can be combined with a number of projects underway. Their goal is to approach Decentralized Finance in such a way that it engages the foundational community for future growth.



The Idea Behind Habu Finance:



Since the beginning of the year, a new wave in the crypto has begun i.e., Decentralized Finance (DeFi). DeFi has seen a dramatic surge and has evolved to become one of the most fundamental markets in the cryptoverse as it now boasts over 8 billion dollars worth of value locked in DeFi smart contracts.



While the meteoric rise of DeFi continues its euphoric ascent, the industry has divulged hitches in the shape of smart contract bugs and exploits, unethical practices, and outright scams. For Defi to truly flourish, projects must start leading by example, that is exactly why Habu Finance was created.



The basic mission of Habu Finance is to initiate a project that follows the trend of yield farming. In fact, they have a full itinerary scheduled to launch some breakthrough products for DeFi on the TRON platform in the foreseeable future.



How Was Habu Finance Built On Tron Network:



Habu Finance is built on Tron Network as TRON is free on all transactions.

Although TRON is still very primitive, many applications are not yet available. Habu Finance has a lot of products that they can accomplish on this platform.

They approach smart contracts very early. The transition from Ethereum’s working smart contracts in the past makes it easy to access the Tron blockchain is a great advantage.



Why Choose HAM?



The latest cryptocurrency that has taken the market by a storm. Yearn Finance offers a perfect use case for HAM.



The valuation of YFI has grown exponentially, the project was launched in the market on July 17, 2020 with a price of $790.94 and has since then dramatically increased to $38,000 on Sept 1, 2020, and as of today, one YFI costs more than 3 Bitcoins.



The HAM’s analysts used a combination of market psychology, price action concepts (market structure, efficient price action, and liquidity zones), and overall trends of parabolic movements as seen in numerous other assets. Using Poloniex, the price of 1 YFI can reach as high as $50,000 in the parabolic advance phase of the market cycle.



The trend is the primary reason why YFI was chosen as the token to soft peg as this will cause a linear growth for HAM. In this new bull market we have seen a surge in Bitcoin price and the price of YFI will trend closely.



With users demanding cheap transactions, secure ultra-fast swaps, user-friendly design. Habu Finance with the help of Tron’s blockchain aims to provide cheaper fees and faster platform performances than Ethereum Network.



The future decentralized finance won't be tied to one chain and interoperability is already becoming the must-have feature of the DeFi future.



The future is decentralized. The future is interoperable. The future is a game on the blockchain.



