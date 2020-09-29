Jesse “Punch” Edwards Of 740 Project Has Redefined Music Marketing

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s no secret that as technology advances each industry advances with it whether they want to or not. One industry that has seen the biggest transformation is the music industry. Music distribution, artist discovery, scaling, sales analytics, and other vital metrics are no longer what they used to be. In a time of change, those who found themselves at the forefront have solidified their position in music marketing for years to come.

Jesse “Punch” Edwards of 740 Project is a prime example of what staying in front can do for you and your business. For over five years he and his partners have been working alongside record labels, pushing records that have seen mainstream success. Their resume says it all, boasting a stacked line up of musical artists like Lil Durk, Lil Yatchy, Migos, O.T. Genasis, Kevin Gates, Joey Badass, and Snoop Dogg among others. They’ve also aided in pushing hit singles like “Don’t” by Bryson Tiller and “Flicka Da Wrist” by Cheddah Da to name a few.

740 Project is a digital marketing agency that services artists, labels, and brands. They also have created an infrastructure that allows them to sign, develop, and market artists. In an interview with Forbes, Punch expresses the future of the company. “We’re stepping into creating physical products for live events, tour merchandise, and more. We’ve expanded beyond being a digital marketing agency. We also have the label, and we have a publishing company.” Expanding to a one-stop-shop is common for companies who have dominated one avenue in their respective industry, and 740 Project is rising in a similar matter.

Musicians are empowered like never before. This current era isn’t about following traditional strategies to expand their personal brands. Technology has cultivated a current landscape dominated by outliers. This era of disrupters has utilized technological advancements to develop new means of doing things with greater efficiency. This has lead to opportunities for like-minded creatives like Punch and the rest of the 740 Project team to independently develop and break through new artists. 

