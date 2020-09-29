Acquired Sales Corp. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Venture Market

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Il, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQB: AQSP; www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com ) is pleased to announce that AQSP is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market as of today.



Gerard M. Jacobs, CEO, commented, "We expect that trading on the OTCQB Venture Market will increase AQSP's profile within the investment community and assist in increasing the liquidity of our common stock."

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is a premier market for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing investors high-quality trading and improved market visibility to enhance trading liquidity. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and other initial listing requirements, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

About Acquired Sales Corp.

AQSP is the parent company of Lifted Made, Zion, Illinois, a leader in hemp and hemp-derived cannabinoid products under its Urb Finest Flowers brand, which is led by its CEO Nicholas S. Warrender ( www.LiftedMade.com ). AQSP also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company, and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits and Bend Spirits, Inc., Bend, Oregon.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Acquired Sales Corp.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the risk factors that could affect the business and financial results of Acquired Sales Corp. are included in Acquired Sales Corp.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

CONTACTS:

Gerard M. Jacobs, CEO

Phone: 847-915-2446

gerardmjacobs@acquiredsalescorp.com

Nicholas S. Warrender, COO

Phone: 224-577-8148

CEO@LiftedMade.com