CURO to Feature Laurie Ruettimann on 2021 Compensation Predictions During Upcoming Client Event

BOSTON and OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2020

Laurie Ruettimann, HR advisor, writer and podcaster, speaking on "Trust Versus Reality: Compensation Predictions That Mean Something for 2021," during CURO Compensation's upcoming virtual client event on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

DETAILS:

Back in January, employment experts looked to the new decade to make predictions about technology, compensation and the future of work. Then COVID-19 emerged, and the whole world turned upside down.

Recognizing the challenge that this disruption presented, CURO will feature Laurie Ruettimann as the keynote speaker for its upcoming Compensation Reinvented virtual client event. During “Truth Versus Reality: Compensation Predictions That Mean Something for 2021,” Ruettimann will consider the compensation predictions of this past year and explain why it’s easy to forecast employment trends without accountability. She will also share her thoughts about 2021, offering her honest predictions about compensation that go beyond technology and policy to include empathy, self-leadership and resilience.

Ruth Thomas, co-founder and senior consultant for CURO, will also join Ruettimann for a fireside chat to discuss their combined visions for the compensation marketplace in the coming year.

“Truth Versus Reality: Compensation Predictions That Mean Something for 2021,” is open to the public. To register for this one-of-a-kind session, visit https://curomarketing.curocomp.com/compensation-predictions-for-2021.

About CURO Compensation

CURO Compensation (CURO) helps employers make appropriate and fair compensation recommendations. Our software empowers companies to manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee compensation with business success, analyze pay equity gaps and demonstrate a commitment to fair pay. CURO solutions are designed for practicality and built on our founders’ experience in managing successful enterprise software firms and overseeing complex compensation needs and processes.

Founded in 2010, CURO manages compensation reviews for more than 250,000 employees across North America, EMEA and APAC. Delivering strategic impact through compensation, CURO partners with forward-thinking companies including ADP, Ascender, Deltek and others. For more information, visit curocomp.com.

