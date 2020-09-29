Global Cosmetic Implants Market Is Expected to Reach USD 5.58 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Cosmetic Implants Market by Raw Material (Polymer Implants, Ceramic Implants, Metal Implants, Biological Material Implants), Application (Dental Implants, Breast Implants, Facial Implants, Other Implants), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global cosmetic implants market is expected to grow from USD 3.25 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 5.58 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The global cosmetic implants market is witnessing significant growth from recent years. This growth is attributed to changing lifestyle triggering the demand for cosmetic procedures, the introduction of technological advancements like two form-stable silicone gel breast implants and hyaluronic acid facial filter, growing expenditure levels, and growing acceptance of bio-implants. Other factors, including increasing cosmetic surgeries and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, will influence the market growth.

A surgery that makes some of the body parts look rounder, fuller and more defined is known as cosmetic implants. It is specially designed medical devices that help individuals regain their appearance and replace their damaged body parts after suffering from any trauma or accidents. Cosmetic implants are the substances placed under the skin or any body part to modify any individual's physical appearance. Cosmetic implants have a wide range of applications in the cosmetic industry, providing higher psychological satisfaction for decorative purposes. Cosmetic implants surgery has enabled convenience in the replacement of dysfunctional parts and is easy to regain the previous loss in aesthetics. These implants can be placed transdermal or subdermal according to the type of surgical procedure.

The global cosmetic implants market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing population with age above 40 years investing themselves in looking younger, increased advanced, painless surgeries, and increased awareness about aesthetics appearance. The high cost of these medical implants, low reimbursement, and malfunctions during the surgeries are the factors restraining the market growth. The increasing adoption of cosmetic implants to enhance aesthetic looks and preferences for a better quality of life will provide market growth opportunities.

The key players operating in global cosmetic implants market are 3M Health Care, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Implantech Associates Inc., Sientra Inc, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Technologies (AART) Inc., Spectrum Designs Medical, Zimmer Holdings Inc, DENTSPLY International Inc., Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Institut Straumann AG, Allergan, Inc., and GC Aesthetics. To gain a significant market share in the global cosmetic implants market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. 3M Health Care and Allergan are the key players operating in cosmetic implants.

Polymer Implants segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.16% in the year 2019

On the basis of raw material, the global cosmetic implants market is segmented into polymer implants, ceramic implants, metal implants, and biological material implants. Polymer Implants segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.16% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to the application of polymer implants in procedures that are conducted in large volumes like breasts and facial implants. The biological material implants segment is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to its biocompatibility and undisturbed healing phase.

Dental implants segment dominated and held the largest market share of 31.62% in the year 2019

On the basis of application, the global cosmetic implants market is segmented into dental implants, breast implants, facial implants, and other implants. Dental implants segment dominated and held the largest market share of 31.62% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to the presence of a large number of patients suffering from dental disorders, and high demand for the production of novel products like tapered implants, mini dental implants, and narrow diameter implants. Breast implants segment is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the introduction of new implant devices like Mentor Memory Gel, Sientra Silicone Breast implant, and Allergen 410 Natrelle Silicone Breast Implants, and increasing number of breast implant surgeries.

Regional Segment of Cosmetic Implants Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global cosmetic implants market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America held the major share of 24.12% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high economic development, changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable incomes. Easy access to quality health in the region, and strong clinical pipelines will propel the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure and rapid economic development in China and India. The market is South Korea is also witnessing a significant growth. This growth is ascertained to the increased focus of medical tourism on the development of technologically advanced and cost-effective products.

About the report:

The global cosmetic implants market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

