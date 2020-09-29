Author Raises Awareness on the Importance of Mental Health and How to End the Stigma in New Book

Alessia Davi publishes ‘Simply Ageless’ illustrating her raw personal account of depression and anxiety and how she was able to heal

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this day and age, depression and anxiety are at an all-time high. Many individuals can feel alone and that they do not have the tools to manage the difficulties that they are facing. In Alessia Davi’s debut book, “Simply Ageless,” she allows readers to experience how she was feeling day by day and how she could heal. She illustrates her experience coping from depression and anxiety and is told by other individuals of all ages who were going through a tough time in their life.



“Simply Ageless” provides a comforting approach to help readers who may feel like they are alone and have no one to turn to. The stories told throughout the book will help individuals come out of their shells by seeing what the author and others went through and how they were able to cope through their vulnerability. The book offers a healthy path to improving one’s mind, body and soul by raising awareness on mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.



“I decided to write ‘Simply Ageless’ after a traumatic experience that I went through,” said Davi. “After the incident, I developed PTSD, depression and anxiety. I wanted to share my hardships and reach out to others who were feeling the same way. My goal is to help end the stigma of various mental health issues people are facing today and to provide awareness by showing individuals that they are not alone in this world and that whatever they may be going through is only temporary."



Davi's book shows readers how she overcame her mental health journey and touches on everyday life lessons that many people are not aware of can instantly transform their lives.



By the end of “Simply Ageless,” readers will feel uplifted, awakened and ready to redefine the life they have been living by embracing self-love and self-acceptance.



“Simply Ageless”

By Alessia Davi

ISBN: 978-1-9822-4857-4 (softcover); 978-1-9822-4859-8 (hardcover); 978-1-9822-4858-1 (eBook)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

Alessia Davi is a recent graduate from York University with a Bachelor of Honors Degree in Human Resource Management and is currently studying law at Seneca Collage. These two degrees allow her to become more aware of the importance of positive human interaction and policies that can ensure greater mental health awareness. She is a Mental Health advocate on various social media platforms, encouraging others to improve their daily minds, bodies and souls. Overall, Davi's voice is unique because she expresses her thoughts on overcoming depression and anxiety.





