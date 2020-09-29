3D Printing Building Construction Market, COVID Impact Analysis For 3D Printing Building Construction Market Size, Trends 2020

According to The Business Research Company the demand for commercial and residential construction declined significantly during the lockdown period imposed by countries globally due to the outbreak. Decline in demand leads is likely to impact the 3D printing building construction market. As construction activity came to a standstill and customers stayed indoors, there was significant decline in new house sales. According to data from United States Census Bureau, sales of new privately owned houses decreased from 717,000 in February 2020 to 619,000 in March 2020 and 623,000 in April 2020. The demand for new homes and office spaces is expected to remain low through 2020 owing to the uncertain economic conditions due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Companies Covered: Apis Cor, Contour Crafting Corporation, Branch Technology, Mx3D, Monolite UK Limited)



The coronavirus outbreak has caused global economic slowdown and impacted various industries across the world, including the construction market. Nationwide lockdowns and restrictions on activity to contain Covid-19 have disrupted supply chains and affected the 3D printing building construction market worldwide. Manufacturing of 3D printing machines and supply of construction materials used to construct 3D structures were affected, as facilities were shut down and the movement of people and goods were restricted.

For instance, the US depends on China for 30% of its building materials imports and around 20% each from Canada and Mexico. As Canada and Mexico announced lockdown restrictions and closed their borders, the import of construction materials into the US was affected. Ports in the US witnessed a 20% decline in cargo volumes in the first quarter of 2020.

However, as some countries lifted lockdown restrictions in a bid to reopen their economies, suppliers began resuming operations, but these suppliers are operating with a limited workforce and are focusing on undelivered orders.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled 3D Printing Building Construction Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change covers major 3D printing building construction companies, 3D printing technology market share by company, global 3D printing building construction market analysis, global 3D printing building construction market size, and 3D printing building construction market forecasts. The report also covers the global 3D printing building construction market and its segments. The 3D printing building construction market is segmented by construction into modular and full building. It is also segmented by process into extrusion, powder bonding, and others. By printing material, the market is segmented into concrete, plastic, metal, hybrid, and others. By end user, it is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Request A Free Sample Of The Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3206&type=smp

On the other hand, the coronavirus outbreak opened up potential growth opportunities in the 3D printing technology market. According to the 3D Printing Media Network’s article published in February 2020, WinSun, a Chinese construction 3D printing company, deployed its technology to fight against the coronavirus in the Hubei province. The company plans to print and ship 200 isolation wards to the region for house medical staff. The units constructed meet isolation standards and withstand extreme temperatures, wind, and natural calamities. The compact isolation wards are easy to transport or set up and can be easily connected to power supply.

The global 3D printing building construction market is expected to grow from $4.4 million in 2019 to $114.4 million in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 126.5%. 3D printing building construction offers various advantages when compared to conventional construction, thus driving the market during the forecast period. 3D printing building construction offers cost-effectiveness, time-saving, more precision, reduced labor costs, environment-friendly, and capability to build complex building structures.

According to 3D Natives Magazine published in January 2018, 3D printing is economical in terms of material usage in comparison with the materials used in the traditional manufacturing process. Moreover, 3D printing reduces labor costs by 50%-80%, production time by 50%-70%, and construction waste by 30%-60%. Therefore, the advantages offered by 3D printing construction are expected to propel the revenue generated by the market shortly.



The 3D printing building construction market consists of the sales revenue earned by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that construct buildings through 3D printers and offer related services. 3D printing or additive manufacturing is a computer-controlled sequential layering of materials to create three-dimensional shapes. In the construction industry, 3D printing is used to build components of building or to create a whole building. It helps to construct faster and more accurate structures with reduced labour costs and less wastage.

During the COVID19 recession, companies operating in the construction industry are focusing on developing new technologies for cost-efficient and quick solutions to meet the requirements of clients. Shortage of labor and raw material has forced companies to opt for 3D printing building construction as 3D printing building construction reduces labor cost and ensures proper utilization of material by reducing wastage. For instance, according to Chinese company Winsun, 3D printing construction can save 50% to 70% on schedule, 30% to 60% on construction waste, and reduce labor costs by 50% to 80%.

3D Printing Building Construction Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies Market - Global Market Scope, Size, Segmentation, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Business Strategy, Swot Analysis And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2021

3D Printing Services Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

3D Printer Manufacturing Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change



Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info