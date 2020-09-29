CLA’s Dennis Nominated as CalCPA’s Secretary/Treasurer

Dennis has been involved with CalCPA for 12 years, and most recently served on the CalCPA Finance Committee.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tayiika Dennis, principal at CLA’s Century City office, was nominated secretary/treasurer for the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) State Board.

“I am honored to serve as secretary/treasurer for CalCPA,” says Dennis. “My involvement with CalCPA over the years has helped me create opportunities for my clients and for the accounting profession. I look forward to what we can accomplish together.”

Dennis took office effective July 1, 2020, for a one-year term. She has been involved with CalCPA for 12 years, and most recently served on the CalCPA Finance Committee. She has also served on the Board of Directors; State Council; Not-for-Profit Organizations Conference Planning Committee; Leadership Institute; as the Los Angeles Chapter President, Vice President, and Treasurer; on the Los Angeles Chapter Nonprofit Committee, Young and Emerging CPAs, Scholarship Committee, and Nominations Committee. She is also a recipient of the CalCPA Women to Watch Award.

Dennis has more than 15 years of experience in both public accounting and private industry. She provides audit and tax services for nonprofit organizations, including OMB Uniform Guidance audits with a special focus on funding streams and government contracts. Prior to joining CLA, she worked at a large international CPA firm, a regional CPA firm, and at Universal Studios as a financial analyst. Dennis also serves as treasurer on the board of directors for the Beauty Bus Foundation, a nonprofit organization that delivers loving kindness, support, and compassion to seriously ill patients and their caregivers through beauty services.

About CalCPA

CalCPA was founded in 1909, and is the largest statewide professional association of certified public accountants. With 40,000 members, CalCPA focuses on continuing education, networking, advocacy, and promoting the integrity of the CPA profession.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Attachment

Jackie Kruger CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) 612-376-4623 jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com