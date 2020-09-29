Donohoe Hospitality Services Opens the Dual Branded Newly Built Hampton Inn & Suites/Home2 Suites by Hilton Las Vegas, NV

/EIN News/ -- Download Image: https://bit.ly/30hvZ4R



BETHESDA, Md. and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Penny, III, President of Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, today announced the recent opening of the newly built dual branded Hampton Inn & Suites/Home2 Suites by Hilton Las Vegas. The hotels are adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center, which is undergoing a $1 billion expansion, one mile from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and have easy access via the monorail to the Strip. The Hampton Inn & Suites offers 150 guestrooms, while the Home2 Suites has 100 well-appointed guest suites. The hotels share common amenities including a lobby, dining facilities, a cocktail lounge, 1,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a pool, exercise rooms, a business center, and onsite parking.

“The hotels are well-positioned to capitalize on Las Vegas’ development renaissance that includes the expansion to the Convention Center, the Oakland Raiders recent move to Las Vegas, and Elon Musk’s company building an underground transit loop to move convention attendees in and around the center,” said Mr. Penny. “We see these hotels as an important long-term contribution to Las Vegas’ future offering visitors an excellent option for accommodations near the Las Vegas Convention Center,” added Penny.

The Hampton Inn & Suites/Home2 Suites Las Vegas is located at 755 Sierra Vista Drive, Las Vegas, NV, 89169. For more information and reservations visit: www.hilton.com or call 1-725-780-4100.

More About Donohoe Hospitality Services

Donohoe Hospitality Services is a leading hotel management company dedicated to excellence in service while providing outstanding performance for its owners and partners. Founded in 2005, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a division of Donohoe, an iconic real estate service company established in 1884. Building on its founders’ 135-year history, Donohoe Hospitality Services has grown to become one of the largest independent hotel management companies in the Washington, D.C. metro area and is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S. Donohoe Hospitality Services’ portfolio includes full service and premium select service hotels. Donohoe Hospitality Services is approved to manage Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Hyatt, and Choice hotel brands. In addition, the Company presently has seven hotels under development in the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, Maine, and Nevada. Recognized as one of the top 35 management companies by total revenue, and as one of the 10 Best Places to Work by The Washington Business Journal, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a forward-looking company with a vision of success. For more information visit: www.donohoe.com/hospitality .

