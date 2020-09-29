CETech is Top Winner in Both “Best IT Outsourcing Firm” & “Best IT Cybersecurity Firm” in Rochester as Voted On by RBJ Readers

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on more than 14 years of experience providing exceptional IT Managed Services and Cybersecurity to clients across Western New York, CETech announced today that it was the Top Winner in the categories of “ Best IT Outsourcing Firm” & “Best IT Cybersecurity Firm ” in Rochester. The “Reader Rankings” awards are presented each year by the Rochester Business Journal to the best company in each category. This year nearly 40,000 readers from the local business community cast their vote. CETech finished ahead of five other companies that were nominated in each category.



“We are truly honored to have been voted both the Best IT Outsourcing and Best Cybersecurity Company in Rochester.” said Sue Brumm, Co-Owner, CETech. “We are grateful to all our loyal customers and partners who have put their trust in us every day. It is with you in mind that we strive to go above and beyond, to provide you with seamless IT solutions, cybersecurity, with the very best possible customer service experience.”

Fred Brumm, CETech Co-Owner added “We also wish to acknowledge our amazing employees with a heartfelt thank you for their commitment to excellence, passion for technology, and most importantly being good people. You are the reason for this honor and our success!”

About CETech

Founded in 2006, CETech is an award winning, Western New York MSP, specializing in IT Managed Services, Co-Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity, Cloud and Disaster Recovery Solutions. CETech prides itself on delivering “IT Hassle Free” with a no risk 100% satisfaction guarantee. CETech is a New York State Certified MWBE.