Infrastructure South West Launches Online Store for Perth Home Renovators and Owner Builders

An industry leader in home renovations and owner-builder projects has unveiled a unique online store.

BUNBURY, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Infrastructure South West announced today the official launch of its online store for Perth home renovators and owner-builders.

Available to all Perth home renovators and owner-builders, this service has been created by Keith Palmer of Infrastructure South West, based in Perth and Bunbury.

"We're very excited about the launch of the Perth home renovators and owner builders online store," said Palmer, founder, and spokesperson for Infrastructure South West.

Palmer went on to explain that if you are embarking on a home renovation or an owner-builder housing project, you can now forget sticker shock and buy its selected building products and services online in Perth, Western Australia.

Palmer noted that he has spent the bulk of his life working hands-on in home construction, materials supply, and engineering design roles. During this time, Palmer lamented the prices charged for home building products and decided to do something about it.

The new home renovator and owner-builder website, according to Palmer, lists only quality products and makes these available with no middle-man - that's direct from the factory floor - and at highly affordable prices.

"At the same time we understand that choosing design professionals such as an architect, engineer or design drafter, can be a daunting experience, so we've introduced a one-hour session with professionals, we know and trust," Palmer said, before adding, "We hope to take the guesswork and the disappointment out of selecting home design professionals, and we fully guarantee you will get value for money or simply ask for your money back."

For more information, please visit iswg.com.au/pages/about-us.

About Infrastructure South West

Infrastructure South West is wholly WA owned and always accessible, plus all of the products you'll find here, we've sourced and tested for our own projects - nothing and nobody will be listed here unless we have personally used and approved the product or service. The Perth renovator and owner builder online store was born of a desire to source only quality home building products and make these available at super competitive prices.

