Weibo's Investment in WIMI, Mining the 100 Billion Hologram AR Market

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SEC, WIMI Hologram Cloud, a leading holographic AR application platform in China, announced the closing of WIMI's public offering. Participants in the offering are a selected group of institutional investors, including WB Online Investment Limited, an affiliate of Weibo Corporation.



AR has been regarded as one of the most anticipated application scenarios in the 5G era. Based on the construction of the streaming media AR system and VR investment layout, Weibo's investment in WIMI Hologram further enhances the space for the joint development of 5G application scenarios and explores the market increment in the 5G era.

Different from VR technology, AR technology focuses on the combination of reality and virtual world, with more extensive application scenarios and greater development potential. Early AR technologies were based on the existing electronic information equipment technology for advertising marketing, education and training, medical and health, and other auxiliary scenarios. In the future, with the full independence of AR technology in game scenes and consumption scenes, it will be served as the main carrier of scenes to open the market for incremental demand. Technology giants including Microsoft, Google, and Apple are constantly expanding their AR teams. According to the latest research report released by the US market research company Grand View Research (GVR), the AR market revenue is expected to reach 120 billion US dollars in 2020, which is higher than the 30 billion US dollars in the VR market.

By 2025, according to the basic development, AR holographic revenue from both software and hardware will reach $80 billion. If it can develop from a niche market to a mass market, the size of the entire market could reach $182 billion. Currently, there are still some problems to be solved in the AR holographic industry, such as the delay and other technical problems. However, even if it develops at the slowest rate, the revenue scale will reach $23 billion by 2025. The main technical obstacles restricting the industrial development are poor technology sustainability and poor mobility. If it develops rapidly, the growth trend will be the same as that of tablets and smartphones. AR holography will not cause significant damage to the existing market. Goldman Sachs reckons that the shipment of hardware AR holographic products will reach 125 million units by 2025.

5G application scenario accelerates AR development. At present, the overall competition of information flow products in the market will become increasingly fierce. On the one hand, Weibo has the advantages of content, and on the other hand, it has the advantage of the relationship and social ID. Meanwhile, after entering the information reading market, there is an opportunity to increase the market share of Weibo. Weibo's strategic investment WIMI is the right choice.

In addition to the unconventional at the content level, the innovation of content performance and interactive form can also become a win-win choice for advertising and audiences, which often comes from technological innovation. However, the application scenarios of information flow advertising usually do not have the conditions to scan specific physical objects. If the content of the advertisement is gamified and interacted with the actions of the characters, the requirements for the scene can be reduced, the application is more flexible, and the interest can be enhanced.

With the change of the bandwidth conditions of 5G holographic communication networks, the 5G holographic application market will usher in an explosion. High-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment and holographic conference, will gradually become popular in holographic social networking, holographic communication, holographic navigation, holographic family applications, and other directions. WIMI plans to use the holographic AI face recognition technology and the holographic AI face change technology as its core technology and use multiple technologically innovative systems to support the holographic cloud platform service and 5G communication holographic applications.

