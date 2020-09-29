Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Market 2020, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges”

This report provides in depth study of “Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Identity Access Management (IAM) Software market. This report focused on Identity Access Management (IAM) Software market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Identity Access Management (IAM) Software, including the following market information:

Global Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include SailPoint, Oracle, Dell Technologies (RSA), Micro Focus, One Identity, Broadcom, IBM, SecureAuth, Microsoft, Omada, Hitachi ID Systems, SAP, Saviynt, Alert Enterprise, Okta, Fischer International, Identity Automation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Based on the Application:

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Data Triangulation

1.4.3 Research Approach

1.4.4 Base Year

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Market Trends

….

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SailPoint

7.1.1 SailPoint Business Overview

7.1.2 SailPoint Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.1.3 SailPoint Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Product Introduction

7.1.4 SailPoint Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.2 Oracle

7.2.1 Oracle Business Overview

7.2.2 Oracle Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.2.3 Oracle Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Product Introduction

7.2.4 Oracle Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.3 Dell Technologies (RSA)

7.3.1 Dell Technologies (RSA) Business Overview

7.3.2 Dell Technologies (RSA) Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.3.3 Dell Technologies (RSA) Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Product Introduction

7.3.4 Dell Technologies (RSA) Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.4 Micro Focus

7.4.1 Micro Focus Business Overview

7.4.2 Micro Focus Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.4.3 Micro Focus Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Product Introduction

7.4.4 Micro Focus Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.5 One Identity

7.5.1 One Identity Business Overview

7.5.2 One Identity Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.5.3 One Identity Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Product Introduction

7.5.4 One Identity Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.6 Broadcom

7.6.1 Broadcom Business Overview

7.6.2 Broadcom Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.6.3 Broadcom Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Product Introduction

7.6.4 Broadcom Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.7 IBM

7.7.1 IBM Business Overview

7.7.2 IBM Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.7.3 IBM Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Product Introduction

7.7.4 IBM Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.8 SecureAuth

7.8.1 SecureAuth Business Overview

7.8.2 SecureAuth Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.8.3 SecureAuth Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Product Introduction

7.8.4 SecureAuth Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.9 Microsoft

7.9.1 Microsoft Business Overview

7.9.2 Microsoft Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.9.3 Microsoft Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Product Introduction

7.9.4 Microsoft Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.10 Omada

7.10.1 Omada Business Overview

7.10.2 Omada Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.10.3 Omada Identity Access Management (IAM) Software Product Introduction

7.10.4 Omada Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.11 Hitachi ID Systems

7.12 SAP

7.13 Saviynt

7.14 Alert Enterprise

7.15 Okta

7.16 Fischer International

7.17 Identity Automation

Continued….

