Buffalo, NY Personal Trainer Christopher Lee Predicts the Future of Home Workout Applications

/EIN News/ -- Buffalo, NY, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christopher Lee, a Buffalo, New York Certified Personal Trainer, discusses his predictions on the fitness industry’s future and home workout apps amidst the COVID global pandemic.

Amidst the COVID-19 global shutdown, gyms and fitness centers have been required to close, and as a result, many people have now turned to mobile applications to get their fitness fix. And while some gym enthusiasts are anxiously awaiting their return to the gym, Buffalo, NY fitness trainer and entrepreneur Christopher Lee predicts that the industry will only continue to become increasingly digitized.

Before the shutdown and social distancing requirements, mobile apps did not command much space in the market. People often only turned to mobile apps for a workout when they couldn’t afford the cost of a gym membership or simply didn’t have the time. Now that fitness lovers have been forced out of gyms, they have begun using these applications out of sheer desperation. That said, many folks have grown to appreciate these remote workout options and will likely continue to utilize the apps even after COVID quarantine restrictions have been lifted.

The previously reluctant but now enthusiastic adoption of online applications is partly due to the usefulness and convenience of working out at home. Many large fitness companies predicted interest in this after the pandemic and were offering live online classes. Some businesses even developed their own branded applications for their members. Existing mobile apps used primarily by trainers quickly adapted their offerings and began including more at-home exercises. People being more open to remote fitness has also allowed for more opportunity amongst personal trainers, who have been able to gain more out of town clients. Overall, remote fitness has blossomed over quarantine and will likely continue to flourish long after social distancing requirements have been lifted.

Despite all the success of fitness applications and online workout services, some gym aficionados will still be determined to return to a brick and mortar fitness location. This shouldn’t significantly impact this new part of the market, though, as many people have found they prefer working out at home and will continue to utilize these services even after gyms are entirely opened up.

Christopher Lee, fitness expert and certified personal trainer from Buffalo, New York, shared that he feels this transition will ultimately challenge fitness entrepreneurs like himself to refocus their business model to garner the attention of more online clientele. As many individuals will continue to explore their fitness endeavors through online fitness mediums, entrepreneurs in the fitness world must make themselves more accessible to that demographic. In other words, fitness entrepreneurs will have to develop an attractive service offering to both in-person and remote clients.

Christopher Lee also predicts that some businesses will cut costs and eliminate their physical locations. Any traditional offerings will have to shift from predominantly in-person sessions to a blend of in-person and online content.

Christopher Lee is a certified fitness trainer from Buffalo, New York. Christopher specializes in designing workouts plans for clients that make them look and feel more athletic, helping them avoid injury. Mr. Lee emphasizes a healthy diet and lifestyle so clients can fuel adequately to get the most out of their workouts and reach their fitness goals. When he is not working with his clients, Christopher Lee can be found at a hot yoga class, practicing martial arts, or spending time with his friends and family in Buffalo.

