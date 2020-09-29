/EIN News/ -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced yesterday that it has settled with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA, “FCA N.V.”) the SEC’s investigation into certain emissions-related disclosures by FCA N.V. in early 2016. The settlement includes a payment of $9.5 million.

London, 29 September 2020

