"Solar Thermal Collector" Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

Summary:
Overview
According to this study, over the next five years the Solar Thermal Collector market will register a 2.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5173.3 million by 2025, from $ 4707.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Solar Thermal Collector business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Solar Thermal Collector market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Solar Thermal Collector, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Solar Thermal Collector market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Solar Thermal Collector companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Flat plate collectors
Evacuated tube collectors
Solar air collectors
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Space heating applications
Process heat applications
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
GREENoneTEC
Modulo Solar
Viessmann Werke
Solhart
Dimas
Solectrol
Nobel Xilinakis
Wolf
BDR Thermea
Prime Laser Tech
Kingspan
Conserval Engineering
Grammer Solar
Hewalex
Ritter Energie
Supreme Solar
Himin
Kuzeymak
Ariston
Sunrain
Sunshore
Yuansheng
Linuo Paradigma
Shandong Sang Le
HUAYANG
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Solar Thermal Collector consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Solar Thermal Collector market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Solar Thermal Collector manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Solar Thermal Collector with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Solar Thermal Collector submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
