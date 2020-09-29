TrueCommerce and Jesta I.S. Partner to Offer Suppliers and Retailers New Ways to Connect

-- Strategic alliance provides global clients with strengthened unified commerce strategies for omnichannel success --

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH and MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, and Jesta I.S., global supplier of integrated ERP software for wholesalers and omnichannel retailers specializing in apparel, footwear, housewares and electronics, have partnered to offer joint customers new ways to connect with suppliers, channels, systems and marketplaces. This strategic alliance, connects Jesta’s proven ERP ecosystem to TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network and innovative Foundry platform.



“TrueCommerce is excited to partner with Jesta, a dynamic ERP company that caters to market segments strategic for our growth,” said Haitham Ghadiry, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at TrueCommerce. “Together, we will help our joint customers do business in every direction by seamlessly connecting them with thousands of trading partners worldwide.”

“TrueCommerce and Jesta share the same values and mission with the ultimate goal of removing inefficiencies in global supply chains for our clients and their trading partners,” said Arvind Gupta, President, Jesta I.S. “The recent pandemic and its impact on our clients have accelerated Jesta’s quest to expand its global partner network to ultimately enable much needed agility and transparency across supply chains.”

The partnership’s viability has already been validated by the success of high-profile joint customers. One of them is Cavender’s, a well-known western wear retail chain.

“Jesta is a great technology company and a good partner with a win-win mindset,” said Larry Waterman, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Cavender’s, in a joint case study from May 2020. “They’ve worked synergistically with us and with TrueCommerce to evolve our overall solution along a very aggressive timeline over the past year. I’d characterize this as a constructive three-way partnership.”

The partnership gives Jesta customers access to TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through partner-to-partner connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The platform leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network, which includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, TrueCommerce handles the onboarding process for new trading partners, as well as the ongoing management of trading-partner-specific mapping and labeling changes to ensure continuous compliance.

TrueCommerce expands its solution stack through the partnership with Jesta. Jesta’s cloud-based Vision Suite unifies and optimizes front/back-end and supply chain operations from trade and warehouse management to merchandising, point of sale, order management and CRM.

Jesta’s Vision Suite eliminates the inefficiencies of disjointed applications, and provides real-time visibility of enterprise inventory, cross-channel orders and AI-driven analytics for global wholesalers and retailers. Jesta’s recently rebranded Vision Unified Omni solution removes all remaining barriers between physical and digital commerce so today’s empowered shoppers can purchase when, where and how they want, and choose their preferred collection/delivery method.

About Jesta I.S.

In business for more than 50 years, Jesta I.S. is a global supplier of integrated software solutions for retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers specializing in branded goods, apparel, footwear, hardlines, furniture and other speciality industries. Jesta’s end-to-end Vision Suite helps simplify the omnichannel journey from product design to direct-to-consumer deliveries. Customers include Designer Brands, Puma, Carter’s, Perry Ellis International, Genesco, Guess, Cole Haan, Harry Rosen and Stokes. For details, visit https://www.jestais.com/.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today’s dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what’s next. That’s why thousands of companies – ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries – rely on us.

