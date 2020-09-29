BiCupid: Unicorn Dating Is On The Rise During The Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Referred to as “unicorns” because they are considered rare, a unicorn is usually a bisexual girl who is down to hook up with generally heterosexual, monogamish couples, often as a no-strings-attached threesome experience arranged in advance.

According to a survey conducted by BiCupid, the number of unicorn dating has increased 10 times in 2020 compared with 2019. The number of bi-women looking for couples has increased 10 times in 2020 compared with 2019. Meanwhile, the number of single women looking for men has increased 7 times in 2020 compared with 2019.

BiCupid is not just any other bisexual dating site. BiCupid aims to bring together like-minded people from across the world. BiCupid came into existence to serve a larger purpose: to help bisexual men and bisexual women accept who they are and find a life of freedom.

• Sending messages to other members

• Using advanced search tools to find like-minded people

• Features at the top of search result listings

• Getting to know members who are interested in you

• Keeping a tab of newly registered users

• Getting dating tips from the who's who of the dating industry

• Advanced profile and photo privacy control

• Uploading photos and maintaining photo albums

Commenting on why BiCupid provides this service, BiCupid CEO Lawrence Zhang said: “Bisexual dating has always been frowned upon, partly because a lot of people across the world haven't bought the idea of bisexuality - a person who is inclined towards both men and women. But at BiCupid, we embrace the idea of bisexuality and encourage more men and women to come out of the closet and be proud of who they are.”

To know more, please visit www.bicupid.com. Now, the BiCupid app is available on App Store and Google Play.

About BiCupid

BiCupid is an online dating site for bisexual or bi-curious individuals and bi couples to connect. With 2 million high-quality singles, BiCupid devotes to serving the bisexual singles, bi-couples, bi-curious singles.