NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT / RESISTING ARREST / ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT X2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B502524

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein                             

STATION: New Haven Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: September 27, 2020, at approximately

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Dunmore Road in the Town of Leicester

VIOLATION:

"Aggravated domestic assault," a violation of Title 13 VSA 1043,

"Resisting arrest," a violation of Title 13 VSA 3017

TWO counts of "Assault of protected professional," a violation of Title 13 VSA

1028

 

ACCUSED: Travis Alger                                                

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 27, 2020, at approximately 2000 hours, the

Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a family disturbance on

Lake Dunmore Road in the Town of Leicester. Preliminary investigation indicates

the accused, Travis Alger knowingly caused pain to a family member. While attempting to take Alger into custody he became combative and subsequently struck two Troopers several times.

 

Alger was issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charges on September 29, 2020. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 29, 2020, at 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Christopher Hein

New Haven Barracks, B Troop

Vermont State Police

802-388-4919  x2768

Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

 

 

