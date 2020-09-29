NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT / RESISTING ARREST / ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT X2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502524
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: September 27, 2020, at approximately
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Dunmore Road in the Town of Leicester
VIOLATION:
"Aggravated domestic assault," a violation of Title 13 VSA 1043,
"Resisting arrest," a violation of Title 13 VSA 3017
TWO counts of "Assault of protected professional," a violation of Title 13 VSA
1028
ACCUSED: Travis Alger
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 27, 2020, at approximately 2000 hours, the
Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a family disturbance on
Lake Dunmore Road in the Town of Leicester. Preliminary investigation indicates
the accused, Travis Alger knowingly caused pain to a family member. While attempting to take Alger into custody he became combative and subsequently struck two Troopers several times.
Alger was issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charges on September 29, 2020.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 29, 2020, at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Christopher Hein
New Haven Barracks, B Troop
Vermont State Police
802-388-4919 x2768