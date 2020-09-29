Dear Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Patrick, and General Paxton:

The eight not-for-profit children’s hospitals that are members of the Children’s Hospital Association of Texas write today to thank you for all of your work that resulted in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma announcing Monday that the agency is withdrawing the Medicaid Fiscal Accountability Regulation (MFAR) from the regulatory agenda. As you know, this is a significant victory for the State of Texas and our children’s hospitals. We greatly appreciate all of the efforts that you took to advance the state’s arguments and to protect chi vital safety net hospitals in the state. While there is no guarantee that MFAR will remain withdrawn, we are comforted that you will continue to fight against this harmful regulation should CMS pursue its implementation in the future.

Thank you again for your support. We appreciate your being a champion for children and the providers that serve them.

Christopher J. Durovich President/CEO Children’s Health

Cris Daskevich Chief Executive Officer Children’s Hospital of San Antonio

Rick Merrill President/CEO Cook Children’s Hospital

Eric Hamon Chief Executive Officer Driscoll Children’s Hospital

Amy Thompson, M.D. Chief Executive Officer Covenant Women & Children’s Hospital

Mark A. Wallace President/CEO Texas Children’s Hospital

Christopher Born Chief Executive Officer Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas

Cindy A. Stout Chief Executive Officer El Paso Children’s Hospital

Read a copy of the letter here.