Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,628 in the last 365 days.

Eight Not-For-Prof­it Mem­bers of Children’s Hos­pi­tal Asso­ci­a­tion of Texas Thank Gov­er­nor Abbott, Lieu­tenant Gov­er­nor Patrick, Attor­ney Gen­er­al Pax­ton for Lead­er­ship in With­draw­ing from Med­ic­aid Fis­cal Account­abil­i­ty Regulatio…

Dear Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Patrick, and General Paxton:

The eight not-for-profit children’s hospitals that are members of the Children’s Hospital Association of Texas write today to thank you for all of your work that resulted in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma announcing Monday that the agency is withdrawing the Medicaid Fiscal Accountability Regulation (MFAR) from the regulatory agenda. As you know, this is a significant victory for the State of Texas and our children’s hospitals. We greatly appreciate all of the efforts that you took to advance the state’s arguments and to protect chi vital safety net hospitals in the state. While there is no guarantee that MFAR will remain withdrawn, we are comforted that you will continue to fight against this harmful regulation should CMS pursue its implementation in the future.

Thank you again for your support. We appreciate your being a champion for children and the providers that serve them.

Children's Hospital Association of Texas Logo

 

 

Christopher J. Durovich President/CEO Children’s Health  

Cris Daskevich Chief Executive Officer Children’s Hospital of San Antonio  

Rick Merrill President/CEO Cook Children’s Hospital  

Eric Hamon Chief Executive Officer Driscoll Children’s Hospital  

Amy Thompson, M.D. Chief Executive Officer Covenant Women & Children’s Hospital  

Mark A. Wallace President/CEO Texas Children’s Hospital  

Christopher Born Chief Executive Officer Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas  

Cindy A. Stout Chief Executive Officer El Paso Children’s Hospital

 

Read a copy of the letter here.

You just read:

Eight Not-For-Prof­it Mem­bers of Children’s Hos­pi­tal Asso­ci­a­tion of Texas Thank Gov­er­nor Abbott, Lieu­tenant Gov­er­nor Patrick, Attor­ney Gen­er­al Pax­ton for Lead­er­ship in With­draw­ing from Med­ic­aid Fis­cal Account­abil­i­ty Regulatio…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.