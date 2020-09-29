Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Paxton’s Request for Emer­gency Stay Grant­ed in the Fifth Circuit

Attorney General Ken Paxton issued the following statement today following the grant of an administrative stay by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals of an order issued Friday by a U.S. District Court which blocked a Texas’ law that eliminates straight-ticket voting.

“I commend the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for granting our request for an administrative stay. I will not stand by when the integrity of our election process is threatened. The 2020 general election is already underway. Any changes to the process now could jeopardize the fair and accurate administration of the election,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Election officials across the state have taken the necessary precautions to ensure that voters can vote safely, and I will continue to protect the integrity of our elections.”

