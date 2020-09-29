Bobcat Carpet & Fabric Care, Acclaimed Carpet Company, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award "Best Carpet Care Company - 2020"

Best of LA Award

“We're honored to include Bobcat Carpet and Fabric Care into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobcat Carpet and Fabric Care, acclaimed carpet care company, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Carpet Care Company - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,000 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Bobcat Carpet Care into our BoLAA family.”

Bobcat Carpet and Fabric Care is a family-owned-and-operated company based in West Los Angeles since 1977, "We take pride in bringing you the latest cleaning and protection technology with old-fashioned customer service. All of Bobcat’s office staff and field crews are knowledgeable and experienced in every facet of the textile industry. We offer a variety of field services and have a full-service cleaning plant on our premises," states Bobcat Carpet Care.

Al Casas has been a leader in the carpet and textile cleaning business for more than 30 years. He started Bobcat Carpet & Fabric Care in 1977 along with his wife Vickie Casas. Bobcat has grown to be the premier textile cleaning and treatment company in Southern California. The unique menu of services that Al and his team have built throughout the years gives Bobcat’s clientele many varied options for the cleaning, protection, and restoration of their fine textiles.

Al’s mission for Bobcat Carpet & Fabric Care has always been to offer the highest quality workmanship for clients who will accept nothing less than the best. In fact, many of the major innovations in Bobcat’s services were the result of inquiries from clients. Bobcat is committed to satisfying its clients’ needs and continuously develops new techniques for textile servicing to meet client demands.

Al was one of the first Senior Certified Carpet inspectors in the country. He currently holds certifications from IICRC, RIA, IAQA, FCITS, AFS, and the State of California, and continues to inspect textiles of all types for various industries. He is also certified as a CRS, CFS, and member of AATCC.

By raising the bar to a higher level of service and workmanship, Al has ensured the longevity of Bobcat Carpet & Fabric Care. His vision and keen ability for strategic management and planning has resulted in a thoroughly modern company that embodies the countless talents of his employees at every level.